As an ‘essential’ project, Civic Campus construction continues

Although many construction projects have been shut down both locally and statewide following Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay-at-home” order March 23 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, work is continuing on the City of Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus project.

Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton says the city — in light of the governor’s order — submitted an inquiry to the State of Washington regarding the project and the state replied that the Civic Campus — as a public works project — is considered “essential,” meaning work can continue.

The project contractor, Allied Construction Associates Inc., has assured the city that it is complying with the governor’s order and has “instituted the requisite safety precautions to prevent the communication of COVID-19 and a clear plan is in place to effectuate those sanitation and safety procedures,” Clifton added.

This week’s City Manager’s report provided a summary of last week’s primary construction activity on the Civic Campus project. Among these was preparing the foundation and floor area of City Hall for the pouring of concrete, which took place on April 9, and included installing communications, plumbing and electrical conduit between foundation walls.

In addition, forms were constructed, and concrete poured, for curbs within the public right-of-way along 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West, the city manager’s report said. Existing street lights have been relocated, which included installing new electrical wiring. Grading and establishing subgrades for perimeter walkways, parking area and plaza are still underway.

“Framing for the two buildings is scheduled to begin within the next week or two,” the report said

The current Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus at 58th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest is home to the Mountlake Terrace Library, police station, Fire Station 19 and a vacant site where the former city hall stood from 1962-2010. That building was demolished in 2010, after the council chambers ceiling collapsed in 2008 and the city in 2009 moved its operations to rented space in the Redstone Building off 220th Street Southwest.

Mountlake Terrace voters in 2017 approved — by a 70 percent margin — a $12.5 million bond measure that had been developed by a City Hall Advisory Committee and approved by the city council. The bond measure was aimed at funding design, engineering and construction costs for a new city hall, police station addition and associated parking and landscaping. ARC Architecture Inc. was chosen as the project architect.

The Civic Campus project is currently scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.