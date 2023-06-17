Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for 2023 show

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall, and a Call for Artists is open through Aug. 18.

This is the 43rd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which will run Sept. 23-30. The event is sponsored by the Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisan works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

For more information, visit www.MLTArts.org.