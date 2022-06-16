Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for 2022 show

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall.

This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission and the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts. It will run Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

A call for artists is open through Aug. 12. Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

This year’s judges include:

Angela Bandurka for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures

Jocelyn Curry for calligraphy

Kayako Mae for photography

Michael Magrath for three-dimensional and artisans’ works

For more information, or to submit artwork, visit www.MLTArts.org or www.cityofmlt.com/artshow. To reach event organizers, contact 425-771-7068 orinfo@MLTArts.org. For the city, contact Community Relations Director Virginia Clough at 425-744-6206 or vclough@mltwa.gov.