Arts of the Terrace juried arts show winners announced, show runs through Oct. 7

The Arts of the Terrace Artists’ Reception attracted over 185 artists and patrons last week as Friends of the Arts and the city’s Arts Advisory Commission celebrated their 40th year hosting this popular regional juried art show.

Located at the Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W.), Arts of the Terrace continues through Sunday, Oct. 7.

This year’s show attracted 141 artists, who submitted 416 entries total. Awards were presented for the best pieces selected from 300 works that were juried into the show.

Entries were submitted from around Washington, as well as from Oregon and California. In addition, St. Pius 6th and 8th grade students had their self-portraits on display.

This year’s “Best of Show,” sponsored by the McMahan License Agency, was awarded to Janice Hoagland for a bronze sculpture entitled “Mom and Her Frolicking Foal.” Wayne Rutledge received the Commissioners Choice Award for his photograph, “Wayne and Little Dicken’s.”

The Art Commission and Friends of the Arts honored long-time Commissioner Carol McMahan, who also served as a Snohomish County Arts Commissioner. McMahan retired this year from the commission and a new award was established in her honor named “The Carol McMahan Merit Award.” Carol selected a painting by Janyce Sukow entitled “Holy Guacamole!”

Award winners in the Paintings, Prints, and Drawings category included Jerry Steffen Jr. for “Protect Salmon All Year Round” (1st Place), Teresa Vatter for “Ayden” (2nd Place), and Iryna Milton for “Girl with Necklaces” (3rd Place).

Award winners for Photography were Wayne Rutledge for “Jim” (1st Place), Daniel Suckow for “I can Fish Too” (2nd Place), and Henry Heerschap for “Wigwam Motel” (3rd Place).

Award winners for Artisan Works were Sam Scott for “Black and White Jar with Handles” (1st Place), Melissa Luna for “Squarred Earth – Tree” (2nd Place) and Ginger Gray for “Pine on Wood #2” (3rd Place).

Award winners for 3-Dimensional were Janice Hoagland for “Mom and Her Frolicking Foal” (1st Place), Lynn Garka for “Secret She #132: Rebekah” (2nd Place), and Joe Wuts for “Heart of Fire” (3rd Place).

Miniatures award winners were Dennis Jory for “Love at First Lick” (1st Place), Lyla Jacobson for “New Pathway” (2nd Place) and Dan Gilchrist for “Interrupted Grid IV” (3rd Place).

Write On Calligraphers award winners were Lisa Leong-Tsang for “Calligraphy Obscura” (1st Place) Kathy Barker for “Celebrate Light” (2nd Place) and Kellie Moeller for “God is Never Behind” (3rd Place).

Honorable Mention Awards were received by Jennifer Good, Ramsey Chavez, Gail Martinez, Laurie Kane, James McFarlane, Lyla Jacobsen, Rick Holst, Leia Smith, Bob Sears, Bill Ray, Lori Knight, and Jerry Steffen Jr. The Artists & Craftsman Supply Merit Award winner was Valentina Voronkova. The Dick Blick Merit Award went to Cody French and the Kenmore Camera Award went to Richard Wright.

There were two Friends of the Arts purchase awards this year, a photograph by Daniel Suckow, “I Can Fish Too”, and a photograph by Bill Ray “Practicing the Look”.

After the award ceremony, patrons and artists were treated to hors d’oeuvres as they enjoyed music by the Battista Brothers, Jerry and Jeff.

Arts of the Terrace is free and open to the public through Oct. 7, Monday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 1, 1-5 p.m. and Oct. 7, 1-3 p.m.

The “People’s Choice Awards” and the “Children’s Choice Award” will be selected at the end of the show on Oct. 7.