Arts of the Terrace juried art show opens Saturday, Sept. 24

The 42nd Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show kicks off Saturday at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

This year’s show features 315 pieces from 127 artists. It is free and open to the public Sept. 24 through Oct. 1.

Arts of the Terrace is one of the major juried art shows of the Pacific Northwest, attracting top talent from throughout the region. Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, it is now returning after a pandemic hiatus.

For daily show hours and other information, see www.MLTArts.org.