Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show begins this weekend

The 40th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is set for Saturday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, Arts of the Terrace is one of the major juried art shows held in the Pacific Northwest and attracts top artists from throughout the region.

A patrons’ preview and artists’ awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 21 at the Mountlake Terrace Library at 23300 58th Ave. W. The show opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 22.

This year’s judges include Joanne Shellan for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures. Kelly Atkinson for photography. Alecia Rossano for 3-dimensional and artisans’ works and Suzie Beringer for calligraphy.

Art entries this year at a national caliber for juried competition include entries from California and Oregon, along with those from Washington State. Over 141 artists entered 416 pieces of art and competed within the juried process with a final selection of over 300 making the final cut to be in the show. As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $5,000 in cash awards and art merchandise.

The show is free and open to the public Sept. 22 through Oct. 7. Exhibits are available for viewing Monday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m., except on the closing day of Oct. 7, when hours will be limited to 1-3 p.m.

More information is on Facebook at Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts or website www.MLTArts.org.