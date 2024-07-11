Arts Commission awards scholarship to MTHS grad Natalie Streuli

Natalie Streuli, a Mountlake Terrace High School graduate, was selected for the Manu Sood Scholarship by the Arts Advisory Commission, according to a news release.

The annual $1,000 scholarship program was created in memory of Manu Sood and her commitment to the Mountlake Terrace community, including serving on the arts commission. The first scholarship was awarded in 2010.

Streuli, who will begin her classes at Montana State University in the fall, heard about the scholarship program from one of her high school teachers, Nalin Sood, who is Manu Sood’s son.

Streuli plans to pursue graphic design as a career. She was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years and played on the high school’s varsity soccer team for four years. She began working part-time jobs when she was 16, including one at the Mountlake Terrace location of Snohomish Pie Co.

Her submitted portfolio was stellar, said Conner Ryan, chair of the arts commission.

“She showed a creative handling and understanding of composition, design, and use of color,” Ryan said. “Natalie also stood out for her four years of academic achievements and community service. We wish her continued success as she goes on to college.”