Artists invited to submit works for 2019 Annual Arts of the Terrace Art Show

Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Friends of the Arts are seeking paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, 3-Dimensional and Artisans’ works for its 41st Annual Juried Art Show.

This year’s judges include William G. Hook for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures; Mel Curtis for photography; Michael Magrath for 3-dimensional and artisans’ works; and Dewey Henderson for calligraphy.

Over $5,000 in prize money is available. Arts of the Terrace is held Sept. 21 – Oct. 5, 2019. Deadline for entries is Aug. 30. For more information, or to enter, visit www.MLTArts.org or www.cityofmlt.com/379/Arts-of-the-Terrace.