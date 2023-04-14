Artists invited to submit entries for Puget Sound Bird Fest poster contest

Puget Sound area artists are invited to submit original artwork representative of Puget Sound bird life to be used on the 2023 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster for promotion of the event taking place Sept. 9-10 in Edmonds. A $350 prize sponsored by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation will be awarded to the winner.

This year’s Bird Fest poster theme is Bold, Brash, and Loud Birds – birds that command our attention not necessarily by their appearance, but by their behavior. These are the harassers, the dive-bombers, the beggars and stealers, bullies and squawkers — boisterous birds that cause a ruckus.

The poster format is 11 inches by 17 inches, portrait orientation and entries must be received by June 23, 2023. No photography or digital art will be accepted. Entrants must be 18 years or older and are limited to one entry per person. More information and entry form available at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org or email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.