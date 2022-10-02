Artist combines photography, wax painting in MLT Library exhibit

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected Edmonds photographer Jeff Galbraith for the October exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Galbraith’s creative specialty lies in photography and encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting. In a fun twist, his exhibit will be followed by a November showing featuring the mixed media art of his wife, Victoria.

Jeff Galbraith’s work has been shown at the Edmonds Arts Festival, C Art Gallery in Seattle, Schack Art Center in Everett, Magnolia Art Walk, and Art Walk Edmonds at ARTspot.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the monthly library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.