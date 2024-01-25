Artificial intelligence and biotechnology focus of presentation at Edmonds College Feb. 7

Dr. Semih Tareen will speak at Edmonds College Feb. 7 about the pivotal role of genetic engineering, cancer immunotherapy and artificial intelligence in biomedicine

Tareen, a researcher and director at Sana Biotechnology, will be the first guest in Edmonds College’s Community Connections Speaker Series featuring leaders in the AI and data science industry. The free speaker series will bring experts to campus to share their knowledge and innovations, allowing community members to see real-world AI and data science applications.

Tareen’s presentation, “AI: Journey into the Future of Biotechnology,” will be at the college’s Black Box Theatre at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Tareen has over a decade of experience as a researcher leading teams in groundbreaking cell and gene therapies. During his talk, he will dive deep into the realm of biotechnology, covering topics that shape the future of medicine. He will discuss issues such as how viral vectors and genetic engineering are revolutionizing the treatment of diseases, how exciting developments help use the body’s defenses to provide promising breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy, and the role AI plays in identifying protein markers and more extensive epidemiological studies.

The Community Connections Speaker Series is one of several programs in the college’s new Edmonds Center for AI and Data Science. The center strives to bring together community experts in AI and data science from both on and off campus to create inclusive, impactful educational spaces, programs and innovative opportunities that support the campus and regional community.

Campus and community members can register to attend Taneen’s presentation at tinyurl.com/3tf5vycr.