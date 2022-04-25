Art Walk Edmonds offering two Summer Wine Walks, and tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks, set for two Saturdays — June 25 and Aug. 6 — from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the arts in Edmonds. Organizers recommend you buy your tickets soon: Sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.

Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds.

This year’s sponsors include Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, Adam Cobb of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team and Haines Huff Properties – Coldwell Banker Bain.

The Wine Walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ biggest fundraisers of the year. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds month-long art events, Third Thursday Art Walks, the Wreath Walk, fund entertainment and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

What you need to know to go!

Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.

Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50 p.m. the day of the event.

If the event is a sell-out, more tickets may be released for late entry starting at 6:30 p.m. Day-of-event tickets will be $40 each.

Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.

June 25 Lineup: