Art show at MTHS Saturday, May 21

Mountlake Terrace High School will host an art and maker show on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the art show, students will also be on hand to provide handmade bean bag toss games, face painting, and other activities for visitors to participate in.

The MTHS Innovations Club organized the event to show off the creativity of students and staff. People are invited to check out the various murals, Edmonds Arts Festival submissions and projects on display, which will also include a student-hosted space with curated works fitting a selected theme.

Art displays will be located in the art and technology hallway on campus. Visitors will be able to enter through the north wing of the school near the technology and art courtyard area. Signs will be posted on campus during the event to help guide visitors.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.