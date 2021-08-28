Art lovers get their fill during day one of Edmonds Arts Festival

Friday morning drizzle didn’t dampen the spirits of Edmonds Arts Festival attendees, who enjoyed art and musical performances at the Frances Anderson Center and Field on the first day. By mid-afternoon, those visiting the event were greeted with sunshine and blue skies.

The free festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Find information on artists, performers, transportation and COVID-19 safety at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.