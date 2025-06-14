Art lovers flock to opening day of Edmonds Arts Festival

Tyler Jensen of Pacific Gyotaku, a studio gallery in Leavenworth, Washington. Clients bring in their fish, get the art done instead of mounting it — and afterward it’s still edible.
There was a big crowd early in the day.
Doug and Sharon admiring the art, which features octopus crafted into the pieces at One Dream Design.
Lungala Rubadiri, a designer and storyteller of Ugandan batik art, holds the second in a series of pictures depicting the journey of a parent and a child.
Leah Jean with Rick Johnson and Tod Brueske play a Brad Paisley song on the patio above the library.
Dichroic glass artist Syed Ahmed, out of Friday Harbor, discusses the process of creating fused glass art. It’s designed, layered and fired in a kiln.
Margarita Larsen works on a new piece.
High school, middle school, K-8 and private school art in the Frances Anderson Center.
Inside the Edmonds Art Studio Tour exhibition, 21 of the 40 artists to be featured in the upcoming tour are showing their works.
A crowd admires the photography.
Tom Williams of Bayview Welding & Art has a variety of styles and designs created in his studio.
Will, who is from Nashville and visiting local relatives, chats with artist Robert Williams of MAN ART in Snohomish County. The obsidian blades are made with a mixture of handles sourced from woods — even cacti.

Day 1 of the Edmonds Art Festival is in the books.

Visitors enjoyed mild weather Friday as they explored artist galleries, shopped for unique creations and enjoyed live performances,

Held at the Frances Anderson Center, the 2025 festival continues Saturday and Sunday, June 14–15, with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds is donated to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports cultural and educational enrichment through the arts. The foundation provides scholarships, grants, and public art installations, and contributes to numerous nonprofit arts programs throughout the community.

Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

