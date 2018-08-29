Art exhibit featuring MLT art commissioners to be held at library in September

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents an exhibit featuring Art Commissioner Chair Judy Ryan, Vice Chair Marla French, Commissioner Mark Hopkins and Janice H. Patterson for the month of September at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Judy Ryan lives in Mountlake Terrace. She enjoys working in oils, acrylic and pastels. Her work includes portraits, horses, pets, still life and mixed media. She combines her love of history and portraiture into mixed media pieces. Her love of portraiture and ability to tell the story behind the subject intrigues her. Her favorite artists are Sergei Bongart, Nicolai Fechin, Del Gish and Clyde Aspevig.

“My passion for art began at a young age,” Ryan said. “My father was an accomplished artist and was eager to pass on his skills to his children. What he taught me I still practice to this day. The importance of drawing skills, strong design principles, values and color.”

Born and raised in Seattle, Marla French has a love of the Northwest that is reflected in her landscape paintings. “Painting is a very personal journey. I love the process of painting. It is both exciting and frustrating,” French said.

French has studied with nationally known artists and attended workshops, including the Intensive Studies Seminar in Taos, New Mexico. Her work has been displayed in many juried shows French had two one-woman shows at the Impromptu Wine and Art Bar in Seattle. She is an active member of Seattle Co-Arts, and the Eastside Association of Fine Arts.

Hopkins likes to take photographs. It’s what he does. While he has taken more than 10,000 photos, Hopkins said he believes he’ll need another 10,000 or more before he’s any good. He is a lifelong Snohomish County resident, a 17-year Mountlake Terrace resident and is serving on the Arts Advisory Commission for a second time after a brief hiatus to take some photos.

Patterson was born and raised in North Carolina. She took workshops, classes and spent hours in independent study. Patterson became intensely focused on abstract art, studying the work of Helen Frankenthaler, Georgia O’Keefe, Joan Mitchell, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Pablo Picasso.

Patterson is a member of the International Society of Acrylic Painters, Northwest Collage Society and Seattle CoArts. She has shown her work at many local and regional exhibits, including the Edmonds Arts Festival, Mountlake Terrace Arts of the Terrace, the Schack Art Center, Gallery North and other venues and festivals. In January 2018, her work was featured in a group exhibit with Women Painters of Washington in Seattle’s Columbia Tower.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through Sept. 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library during normal library hours.