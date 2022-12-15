Art Beat: Wreath Walk, Irish dancing, ‘Home for the Holidays,’ an MLK Tribute and Comedy Night

Usually around the holidays, I feel a frenzied energy to accomplish everything and am overwhelmed by events and “to do” items. This year, emerging from COVID hibernation, I’ve felt a quietness and joy in the events that normally make me feel like the season is rushing by. I hope you readers feel the same. Rather than dread the busyness of the season, let’s relish that we get to gather together once more! Here are some holiday happenings on the horizon and some events to add to your calendar in the new year.

Edmonds Wreath Walk ends Thursday

Have you had a chance to see all the one-of-a-kind, artist-created wreaths in downtown Edmonds? If not, you’d better hurry!

You’ll need to see these in person to appreciate how truly beautiful they are: from the large-and-in -charge painted flowers and inspirational messages of “Flowers, Flowers, Flowers,” to the delicate, sparkling “4 Directions,” to the quiet beauty and worthy message of Art for All’s “Doves of Peace.” Whether they are painted, felted, crocheted, wrapped, rolled, braided or sewn, these wreaths are all hand-created in the unique style of the local artist who crafted them.

You have the chance to own one of your very own; simply bid on it through the online auction here. Don’t wait too long, though — the auction ends at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wreath Walk’s Brooke Fotheringham at Cascadia Art Museum

Thursday, Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave., #E, Edmonds

If, like me, you were awestruck by Brook Fotheringham’s wreath “Noëlmone,” make sure to stop by Cascadia Art Museum during the Edmonds Art Walk Thursday. Brooke will demonstrate how to make pseudo holograms with chiffon prints of her work stretched over mirrored backgrounds as ornaments. Visitors can participate in the hands-on experience of each step and create their own ornament. Brooke will also demonstrate how to make origami gift boxes to take home.

~ ~ ~ ~

Irish Dancing through the holiday season

‘Nollaig Shona Dhuit’ is Irish for Merry Christmas, and this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, Irish dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing have been spreading holiday cheer the Irish way through performances, community participation and parties, and outstanding regional achievements.

Starting the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, more than 10 dancers from Edmonds and Missoula, Montana traveled to San Francisco to compete at the Western U.S. Region Irish Dancing Championships. Among the dancers’ numerous achievements at this major competition were a third place for Molli Harrison (Montana) in the U14 Traditional Set competition and a tenth place for Lyla Higgins (Washington) in the U19 Championship competition, earning her a coveted spot at the North American Irish Dance Championships in the summer of 2023.

After returning home from the regional championships, dancers of all ages and abilities in Edmonds shared their talents with families and friends at the school’s winter showcase and holiday party. The Edmonds community came together to celebrate the dancers and holidays with ornament decorating, holiday music, and delicious baked goods. Finally, the holiday season was wrapped up with two final winter showcases in Mountlake Terrace and Missoula.

The community support over the past few months has enlivened the dancers, and they were grateful to give back by spreading holiday cheer through the living tradition of Irish dancing. Dancers of all abilities experience Irish culture at the Carroll-Henderson School while becoming talented traditional, artistic, and competitive dancers. The dancers look forward to sharing more of this tradition with their community leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, and until then, they wish everyone a Nollaig Shona Dhuit and happy holidays.

~ ~ ~ ~

Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor: Home for the Holidays

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor come Home for the Holidays with a seasonally spiced show that will remind you it is a wonderful time of the year. Karla Bonoff, one of her generation’s great songwriters, and Livingston Taylor, entertainer extraordinaire, have joined forces for an unforgettable performance of song and joy, featuring some of the best- known holiday classics, including songs from Karla’s critically acclaimed holiday album, Silent Night, as well as some of the duo’s best-known songs. Home for the Holidays is truly a musical gift that will enliven the spirit of the season for audiences everywhere. Get tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

“A Beloved Community” and “When Love Changes Things” — A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, Jan. 16

Morning Program 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Evening Program 6 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center

220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

For the first time, the event — presented by the Lift Every Voice Legacy — will present both morning and evening programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), 220 Railroad Ave. The event is produced in partnership with the EWC and with major funding from the Hazel Miller Foundation. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite: levlmlk2023.eventbrite.com

Millennia Ministries, an Everett-based Snohomish County service organization is dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty, injustice and oppression by providing food, housing, clothing and spiritual enlightenment to marginalized communities. Leilani Miller’s personal story of what happens “When Love Changes Things” has set her on a lifelong path of helping others in need through social, economic and spiritual means. She is also last year’s recipient of LEVL’s Beloved Community Award for her unwavering commitment to serving the most vulnerable citizens of our community during the pandemic.

A Beloved Community – Morning Program for children and families will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, also at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Admission to the morning program is free and will feature local performers in addition to a variety of fun activities specially designed for children and families.

For a fifth straight year, there will be performances by Pacific Northwest renowned gospel, R&B and jazz vocalist Josephine Howell and her band and Barclay Shelton Dance Centre. Richard Taylor Jr., an Edmonds author, mental health advocate and highly sought-after national speaker, will serve as a co-host and personal storyteller. The Greater Everett MLK Celebration Ensemble also will be featured in the program with a special opening performance.

Donnie Griffin, LEVL’s founder and president, calls this year’s event “an examination of hate versus love and how we are personally affected by both. Our inspiration comes from Dr. King who said ‘By its very nature, hate destroys and tears down; love creates and builds up.’ We can never lose focus of this higher goal of ‘love creates’ and our program is designed to lift that value up in song, storytelling, and dance.” He continued, “It’s a message we need right now as hate is increasingly showing its ugly face and destructive ways in churches, synagogues, mosques, airplanes, schools, social media, and in public gatherings usually associated with fun and celebrations. As Dr. King has taught us, ‘Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.’”

~ ~ ~ ~

Save the date for the 15th annual Edmonds Comedy Night

Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Grab your family and friends and join in for a gut-busting good time of clean adult humor with four nationally known comedians. Hosted by Edmonds’ own Kermet Apio, this show promises to be an event you can’t miss! Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District are organizing Edmonds Comedy Night, where nationally recognized comics will treat our community to two wonderful nights of comedy. Each year, this event nearly sells out with over 1,400 attendees from the local community. It is definitely a “can’t miss” event! The ECA ticket sale button isn’t activated yet, but put it in your calendar, and the Art Beat will post it again once it goes live. Here is the event website for more details.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.