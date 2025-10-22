Art Beat: Theater, holiday markets, art classes, music and the only West Coast art exhibition

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Spotlight: ‘O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy’

Thursday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

All ages

Tickets or call (425) 275-9595

Reminiscent of classic British pantomimes and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay and clever audience interaction, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy returns to the stage in Edmonds for a delightful holiday treat.

If you’re a fan of Monty Python, Mr. Bean or Dr. Seuss, James & Jamesy’s latest theatrical romp will definitely be your cup of tea.

“Theatre is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

Comedy veterans James & Jamesy (Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been delighting audiences across North America with their award-winning, tea-themed performances for over a decade. Known for their impeccable timing, comic physicality and endearing on-stage chemistry, the duo invites audiences into a world of playful absurdity and roaring laughter.

“At this time of year, we’re inspired to dream big and tap into our child-like imagination,” Malkin says. “O Christmas Tea brings family and friends together. For those who’ve already made it part of their holiday tradition, we’re excited to introduce new elements that will make this year’s performance even more unforgettable.”

Don’t miss your chance for a festive, tea-rific good time.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Holiday Market 2025

Nov. 15-16, 10-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10-4 p.m. on Sunday

201 2nd Ave. S. (at Dayton Street)

Celebrate this holiday season with local artists and artisans at the annual Holiday Market 2025, hosted by the Edmonds-based Artists-Connect group.

This two-day holiday market features work from 19 local artists, offering a wide variety of handcrafted items like children’s books, artisanal chocolates, hand-painted cards, hand-bound journals, woven fabric scarves, paper gifts, unique jewelry, hats, paintings, prints, pottery and more.

Connect with local creativity and discover unique holiday gifts all while supporting Edmonds’ vibrant art scene. Several of the participating artists will be selling their work in person for the first time.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come together in appreciation of inspired talent and beauty,” says event organizer and artist Makaylaa Powers. “This show is linked to other important art organizations and is part of Edmonds’ creative heart.”

A portion of each sale supports the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation’s educational programs (EAFF). In addition, the EAFF funds Artworks and the Holiday Market venue in downtown Edmonds.

Artists-Connect Edmonds is a no-fee art group that meets on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at Artworks. The group helps local artists network while learning techniques related to a variety of creative media, including oil, acrylic and watercolor painting, photography, collage, textiles and hand-bound books.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster

Last week: Oct. 3-26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave. (at Firdale Village)

Ages: 12+

Tickets

Directed by Renée Gilbert and written by Albert Green, Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster is a snappy farce inspired by the classic Mary Shelley tale. Set in a world where fame and football ricochet and gender dynamics are high-voltage, the show delivers consistent laugh-out-loud moments.

This farce delivers exactly what you want in October: Thrills, laughs and a monster or two. It’s the kind of local theater experience that reminds us why supporting the arts close to home truly matters.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism’

Exhibition: Oct. 23 to Jan. 18, 2026

Public Tour: Saturday, Nov. 29, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave.

Tickets

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) presents the only West Coast showing and final stop of the national tour of Farm to Table: Art, Food, and Identity in the Age of Impressionism.

Farm to Table showcases over 50 works by Impressionist artists, such as Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. The show explores the intersections of art, gastronomy and national identity in late 19th-century France.

In conjunction with the exhibition, SAM will offer a lineup of programs and interpretive in-gallery experiences. A special feature includes a “dining table” in the gallery, offering guests the space to reflect, respond and engage in conversation.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sinister Stories with Chilling Cello

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

Ages: 12+

Prepare for an hour of ghost stories, haunting music and good company. Storyteller Merna Hecht shares eerie tales from cultures around the world, while local cellist Michelle Dodson heightens the atmosphere with spine-chilling accompaniment.

Costumes are welcome.

For questions, email askus@sno-isle.libanswers.com or call 425-771-1933.

~ ~ ~ ~

Watercolor for Relaxation

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. (one evening session) Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Level: All Levels

Pre-registration required

Looking to unwind and reconnect with your creativity? Join local artist and educator Missy Hancock for an evening of mindfulness through watercolor.

Watercolor for Relaxation is designed to help you de-stress through the process of painting. The class begins with light warm-up exercises, followed by a guided 10-minute visualization to help you fully relax. Then, tapping into your intuition, you’ll use watercolors as a calming tool to quiet the mind. There is no pressure to create a finished product.

Hancock will share techniques, painting tips and insights into color theory along the way. All materials, professional-grade paints, brushes and paper, are included with the $10 supply fee.

~ ~ ~ ~

Altar Art Adventure / Crea un Altar Artístico

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Mariner Library, 520 128th St. S.W., Everett (in Meeting Room)

Register

Join Maria Casey, founder and instructor of The Fat Brush Art Workshop, to draw and paint your own Day of the Dead altars. Using colored pencils, crayons and markers, you’ll bring to life candles, sugar skulls, papel picado and the iconic Pan de Muerto.

~ ~ ~ ~

Fairy Feet Irish Dance Class

Thursday, Oct. 30, 4:15-5 p.m.

Carroll-Henderson Studio, 6121 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Ages: 3-5

Free and RSVP

In Fairy Feet Irish Dance class, kids will twirl and dance through the basics of Irish dance. Dancers are encouraged to wear danceable fairy costumes.

Did you know Halloween traces its roots back to Samhain, the ancient Irish harvest festival when the veil between worlds is thinnest…and fairies roam freely?

Email Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com with questions.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday Night Art & Wine: Watercolor – Crow with Pam Carraway

Friday, Nov. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All Levels

Registration and supplies list

Many will recognize Pam Carraway’s cards and watercolor paintings from Cole Gallery and the Edmonds Summer Market. In this class, she will guide students step by step in painting a clever crow.

Each participant will leave with their own finished piece. All supplies are included, and in the spirit of the season and creativity, wine, seltzer and packaged snacks will be provided.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch sessions

Fridays. Nov. 7 – Dec. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Wednesdays, Nov. 12 – Dec. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. for teens (ages 13-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206

Level: All Levels

Register

Join instructor Andrew Mecum for a 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration. Participants will work quickly, create multiple drafts and discover the freedom that comes with breaking out of their comfort zones, embracing “bad” drawings as a path to creativity and artistic skill.

Premium pencils and paper are provided. You’re welcome to bring a favorite sharpener or eraser or (registered) friend.

~ ~ ~ ~

Make Art with Mary

Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Ages: 16+

Level: All Levels

Drop-in (no registration required)

Spend your Sunday afternoon creating at Graphite. This drop-in art session is hosted by Mary Olsen, artist and founder of the Graphite Arts Center. Bring your own supplies and/or current project or explore a collection of artist tools and creative prompts if you’re looking for a little inspiration.

New: Clay hand-building on Sundays:

Interested in working with clay during your drop-in session? Clay options are now available.

~ ~ ~ ~

Local Release: Folk-rock tribute honors legend ‘No Repeat Miro’

Seattle-based folk-rock band 4EachOther will release a new single The Ballad of No Repeat Miro on Oct. 25 through Crazy Good Records and on all streaming platforms. The track honors the life and legacy of Miro Jugum (1958–2025), a figure in the Pacific Northwest music scene.

Known as “No Repeat Miro,” Jugum became legendary among fellow musicians for performing more than 1,300 songs across 700 open mics and never repeating the same song twice.

The song features three-part harmonies and lyrics that reflect Jugum’s Croatian roots and musical influences, including Neil Young, Townes Van Zandt and John Prine.

4EachOther, made up of Edmonds-area musicians Leroy Henry, Andrew DeNance, Russ Johnson and Lisa Lusk, plans to record additional tracks at Studio Edmonds, where the single was produced and mixed by Alan Hardwick. A five-song EP is set for release in early 2026 and will be available in local record stores, including Musicology Co, a leading supporter of music in Edmonds.

For inquiries, contact create@alanhardwickproductions.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.