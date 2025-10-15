Art Beat: Teen art exhibition, Art Walk, Halloween Story Time

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Spotlight: ‘Teen Open Call’ draws crowd

Exhibition: Oct. 10 – Nov. 29

The Gallery at Graphite, 202 Main St.

Hours: Fridays, 1 – 5 p.m.; Saturdays, noon – 4 p.m. (access through Charcoal Restaurant)

Open for Third Thursdays Art Walk, 5 – 8 p.m.

This past Saturday evening, The Gallery at Graphite welcomed more than 100 guests for the opening night reception of its new community exhibition Teen Open Call.

From the moment the doors opened, the gallery came alive with celebration, proud families and the electric energy of creativity. Even custom-crafted Italian cream sodas brought sweetness to the night.

Graphite hosted the juried exhibition, which gives young artists not only the chance to display their work in a professional gallery setting but also the opportunity for public recognition beyond the school environment. For many participants, it marks their first time exhibiting in a formal gallery space.

Teen Open Call features artwork by 28 teen artists, ages 13 to 19, and showcases more than 50 pieces. While acrylic paintings make up a significant portion of the show, the exhibition also includes sculpture, prints, watercolors, ceramics and digital art.

This non-themed exhibition was designed to give teens a platform for creative expression.

Teen Open Call is a celebration of the next generation’s artistic voices and talents, a reminder that creativity and confidence thrives when given the space to shine.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Halloween Story Time before trick-or-treating

Friday, Oct. 31, 9:30 a.m. (before the store opens)

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S.

Edmonds Bookshop will host a special Halloween Story Time led by local children’s author Ann Marie Perales Thompson. She’ll read from her Halloween-themed books, including Halloween Pumpkins in Spring and Autumn Breeze and Her Not So Haunted House.

Perales Thompson, who is of Hispanic descent, was born in Los Angeles, California, and now lives in Washington. Her passion for writing and illustrating children’s stories began at a very early age. She wrote her first children’s story at the age of nine and later received a scholarship in art.

An advocate for the underdog, she’s known for giving even the least likely characters their moment to dazzle.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

‘Beauty: Eye of the Beholder’

Ongoing through Oct. 30

Gallery North, 401 Main St.

Gallery North presents Beauty: Eye of the Beholder, a juried invitational exhibition, featuring 68 works by 43 artists. Each artist interprets and defines “beauty” in a distinct and personal way.

*Gallery North will participate in Third Thursdays Art Walk on Oct. 16.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk: Every Third Thursday

Oct. 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

Stroll through downtown Edmonds’ spooky-chic arts scene this month and have a hauntingly good time.

~ ~ ~ ~

Finding Creativity in Oil Finger Painting with Kimberly Adams

Saturday – Sunday, Oct. 18-19, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All Levels

Registration and supplies list

Explore your own vision and creativity in this hands-on workshop with Kimberly Adams. Using water-soluble oil paints and just your fingers, you’ll learn to create bold, textural works full of bright, contemporary color. With a focus on layering, building texture and discovering your personal approach, Adams will guide you to find your artistic voice in a supportive and engaging environment.

*Cole Gallery will participate in Third Thursdays Art Walk on Oct. 16.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Contain Yourself!’

Opening reception: Sunday, Oct. 19, 2 – 5 p.m.

Exhibition: Oct. 19 – Dec. 21

Modern Glaze,14800 Westminster Way N., Shoreline

Owner of Modern Glaze and Edmonds Arts Festival exhibitor Laura Brodax presents Contain Yourself!, an invitational exhibition featuring the work of 15 local ceramic artists. Each explores the expressive possibilities of containment: Form, function and the space in between. From elegant vessels to sculptural curiosities, the show offers a survey of contemporary ceramic art in the Northwest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Teen Art Nite

October 22, 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Pre-registration required

Teens are invited to an evening of creativity with hands-on art-making using paint, pencils, pastels and more. No experience needed; all supplies are provided.

The night kicks off with a guided tour of the Teen Open Call at Graphite Gallery, led by gallery director Tara Shadduck, followed by open studio time to create your own work.

Led by Mary Olsen, founder of Art Start NW and the Graphite Arts Center.

~ ~ ~ ~

DEADmonds…Alive!

Oct. 31, 7 – 10 p.m. (doors at 7 with DJ; band starts at 8)

Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St.

Tickets

Monster mash your way to downtown Edmonds on Halloween for the post-trick-or-treat afterparty at the Edmonds Opera House as Who’s Your Daddy takes the stage with a lively set of crowd favorites and coffin-bangers.

Stay in costume, grab a themed drink and howl the night away…behold: A $100 cash prize for best dressed.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Historical Museum unveils new brand

In a thoughtful reimagining of its visual identity and public voice, the Edmonds Historical Museum has unveiled a new brand look that honors its heritage and embraces the spirit of a modern and diverse community.

With collaboration from University of Washington graduate students, local design professionals, and input gathered through surveys and town halls, the museum has shaped a brand that aims to meet the needs of today’s Edmonds community while continuing to stay rooted in its heritage, storytelling and education.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.