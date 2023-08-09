Art Beat: Taste Edmonds, free concerts, a new musical and Edmonds Art Studio Tour

Taste Edmonds 2023 — Last chance to get presale tickets

Friday – Sunday, Aug. 11 – 13

Frances Anderson Center

700 Main St., Edmonds

We are mere days away from the can’t-miss event of the summer! Online presale will end at noon Thursday, Aug. 10.

Tickets will be available at the door for a slightly higher price. Read about this and many other exciting details on the Taste website. (Be sure to check out the newly added FAQ page.)

Don’t worry — the only app you’ll need for this event is an appetizer! If you purchased your tickets ahead of time, bring a printout, a screenshot or have your confirmation email open to the included QR codes to get your wristband.

Don’t miss the Makers Market! This weekend, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will turn the Edmonds Library Plaza rooftop overlooking the Puget Sound into a Makers Market full of handcrafted treasures, innovative designs, and locally made goods. The Taste Edmonds Makers Market will feature 30 vendors and will be free to the public, while Taste Edmonds — featuring food, live music and more — will require paid entry.

The Taste Edmonds Makers Market is an ode to makers, craftspeople, artisans and creatives of the Puget Sound area making everything from candles to jewelry, and soaps to pottery. This year’s focus is on showcasing the best of local maker products to build community, support local, and give vendors a chance to reach thousands of new eyes during the Taste Edmonds weekend. Check here for a full line up of vendors.

Volunteers still needed. This event would not be possible without the team of amazing, dedicated and very cool volunteers. Volunteer shifts last about five hours and include responsibilities like staffing the box office, monitoring entrances and more. If you’d like to be included among this incredible population of VIPs, check out the list of open volunteer shifts and sign up.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free summer concerts in Edmonds Aug. 13-17

The sixth week of free Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Park features three acts that will get people dancing. On Sunday, Aug. 13, check out the 85th Street Big Band at Edmonds City Park, followed on Tuesday, Aug. 15 with the Sidekickers and Thursday, Aug 17 with Bread & Gravy, both at the Hazel Miller Plaza, in downtown Edmonds.

Performing at City Park (600 3rd Ave. S.) Aug. 13, the 20-member 85th Street Big Band. under the musical direction of Katie Kruse, has earned a solid reputation as an accomplished band featuring swing favorites from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

On Aug. 15 from 4:30-6 p.m., enjoy the feeling of kicking back with good friends on a summer afternoon with The Sidekickers. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street. The trio performs pop, rock and jazz, from original compositions to favorite covers. The Sidekickers features members Bill Derry, Darla Kiste and Megan Jeffrey.

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 17 — also from 4:30-6 p.m. — enjoy some good comfort music for your soul by Bread & Gravy, playing a variety of music styles, including Americana, blues, rock, soul and pop. The group was voted second for Best Live Performance Group in the Best on the Peninsula, 2017.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. Find a complete schedule of concerts here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents “Shapeshifters”

Friday evening, Saturday matinee and evening, Sunday matinee, Aug. 11-13,

Evening 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Matinee 2-4 p.m.

The Black Box Theater at Edmonds College

20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Be one of the first audiences to see a wonderful new musical in this pilot production. Shapeshifters, A Queer Comic Book Musical, written by Truth Future Bachman (they/them), is a musical-theater multiverse dedicated to LGBTQIA2S+ superheroes. Using the lens of superhero science fiction, Shapeshifters encourages young queer and trans participants, and their allies, to consider what “others” them as their superpower, and is equal parts entertainment and empowerment.

This actor-driven production is part of the pilot development process and is designed to allow participants to create text as part of the narrative, providing the opportunity to inject their personal DNA into this theatrical experience. With a fantastic techno-inspired score unlike anything you’ve heard before, this is an amazing opportunity to be part of the creation of a new musical.

Shapeshifters is directed by Shileah Corey, with choreography by Erich W. Schleck and Robbi Moore. Musical direction is by Lucas Lindberg and Shileah Corey. The show runs August 11-13, 2023, with shows Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees, at The Black Box at Edmonds College. Inclusive ticket pricing ranges from pay what you can to $20. Order tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Art Studio Tour – All are welcome

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17

Click here for a map of participating studios.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce this year’s in-person community engagement, where they open their studios to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.

The artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour are chosen based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community. During the weekend of Sept. 16-17, the public can tour the studios where all artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process. Some will also be sharing demonstrations during this time. Their work, much of it for purchase, is featured on each artist’s website, and all are accessible via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

Art has many healing qualities to not only the artists who create, but also to those who find a connection with art. Now, more than ever, we can all benefit from something that clears the mind. This year’s artists appreciate your support and hope to provide you with a healthy distraction.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.