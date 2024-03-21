Art Beat: Swing dancing, State Fair tickets, artists and writers of EPIC, and Laugh-A-Thon 2024

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Big Band Swing Dance

Doors at 6 p.m, dancing at 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 22, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Program is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Big Band Swing Dance at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

All are welcome to stop by for an evening of great music and dancing. This all-ages event kicks off with a free swing dance lesson for attendees presented by professional instructors Kevin Buster and Julia Bakke. The event will also feature performances by student jazz bands from College Place Middle School, Madrona Middle School and Edmonds-Woodway High School.

A variety of sweet and savory refreshments will be available at the Savoy Café. No ticket purchase is required to attend, but donations of $10 will be welcome at the door.

For more information, visit the EWHS Music Swing Dance event page and the dance instructor web page.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 2024 Evergreen State Fair grandstand concert lineup: Artists include Josh Turner, Martina McBride and Flo Rida

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29

The Evergreen State Fair has announced the Grandstand Stage concert lineup for 2024:

Monday, Aug 26: Josh Turner (Country)

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Martina McBride (Country)

Friday, Sept. 1: Flo Rida (Hip Hop/Pop)

Evergreen State Fair e-newsletter recipients receive access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public. To sign up for the e-newsletter, click here. Once on sale, tickets can be purchased online here, over the phone 800-514-3849, or in person at the Evergreen State Fair Park’s administration office (14405 179th Avenue Southeast, Monroe), open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed holidays and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch).

Grandstand Concert reserved seating, Grandstand festival seating and Premium Party Pit/SRO are available for purchase. Enjoy a cold beverage of beer or wine from the beer garden, which can purchased and brought into Grandstand concert seating. A family-friendly, alcohol-free section will be available in the Grandstand festival seating on a first-come, first-served basis. All concert tickets include fair gate admission (up to a $16 value).

Additional grandstand entertainment includes the Angel of the Winds Casino Resort Motorsports Nights at the Evergreen Speedway like Monster Truck Mayhem, KSTW11 Figure 8 Mania, and the Speedway Chevrolet Demo Derby.

The 2024 Evergreen State Fair runs Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept 2. The 2024 theme is Bright Lights, Summer Nights! So much more in 2024. For more information, visit the Evergreen Fair website.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Artists and Writers of EPIC Exhibit and Book Sale

On display during April, with a special event during the Art Walk, 5-6:30 p.m, Thursday, April 18, Café Louvre, 210 South 5th Street, Edmonds

EPIC Group Writers Gerald Bigelow, Laura Kemp, Diane Naab, Laura Moe, Joe Rice and Haifa Fakih will display visual art during April at Café Louvre; some items are for sale.

Bigelow is the author of two poetry books: Memories Looking Through a Screen Door and Just an Old Man with A Cane. In addition to overseeing submissions to the “Poet’s Corner” in My Edmonds News, the longstanding EPIC Board member chairs a monthly Poetry Group meeting. He will exhibit two of his poems framed with photographs.

After many other careers completely unrelated to her BFA from Jacksonville University, Laura Kemp paints and writes fiction, including screenplays, at her Gamble Creek Studio near Poulsbo.

Diane Naab is an artist, writer, world traveler and published author. She lives the creative life a ferry ride away from Edmonds and Seattle.

She counts owning an art gallery and bistro in Ketchikan, Alaska as one of her favorite adventures.

The Paris Affair, featured at the Art Walk event, is her first novel. With a diverse cast of characters, this tale unfolds in Seattle, San Francisco, and Paris with romance, humor, heartbreak and intrigue, all tempered with fabulous food and wine, incredible art — and the magic of the City of Light.

Naab will also be displaying several of her paintings and photographs.

EPIC Board president Laura Moe has been painting and drawing for as long as she can remember, beginning with scribbling on her bedroom walls as a toddler. She will display works in various media, most of which are for sale.

Joe Rice, former high school principal and teacher, will exhibit photographs from a recent trip to California.

Haifa Fakih, owner of the wonderful Café Louvre, which is hosting the event, is also a graduate of Lebanon American University with a BA in Interior Design. She will exhibit two pieces.

Several EPIC authors will also have books for sale. Please join this special EPIC social event/reception on Art Walk on Thursday, April 18 at the cafe. Refreshments will be served.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Laugh-A-Thon comedy show

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 4, The Old Edmonds Opera House-Edmonds Masonic Center, 515 Dayton Street, Edmonds

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 4; The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is bringing back its popular comedy event, the Edmonds Laugh-a-thon. Comedian and host Vince Valenzuela will lead you through five riotous comedy acts, all in the name of a good time — and good business.

Proceeds benefit the Foundation’s WISH Fund. Tickets are on sale here. Tickets are $40 online, $45 at the door, or VIP with a comedian meet and greet at 7 p.m. before the show starts for $60.

Check out the Laugh-A-Thon website for more information and a list of participating comedians.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.