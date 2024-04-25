Art Beat: Sculpture dedication, book release, film screening, concerts, and the ‘Save the Arts’ campaign

You’re invited — sculpture dedication event

3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds

Artist David Varnau’s bronze sculpture Joie de Vivre has been gifted to the Edmonds Waterfront Center. It was recently installed on the waterfront outside of the EWC building for the community to enjoy.

A dedication event will celebrate the sculpture’s addition to the EWC’s art collection. The public is invited.

~ ~ ~ ~

Get a copy of “An Da Selladh” by local author Dennis Gibb

Dennis Gibb, author of Exordium, has completed his new book An Da Shelladh.

David McIntosh was a normal, healthy kid for his first 13 years. All that changes when he sees a black spot on his best friend’s head. An hour later, his friend dies. David takes on guilt for his friend’s death but tries to get on with life.

The grief fades, the future beckons, and then the spots strike again — twice. When David’s grandmother dies, she leaves a letter containing clues, sending David and his wife on a quest.

The journey reveals an ancient matriarchal Celtic faith, that his “an da shelladh” (second sight) has a long history in Scotland, and that the sight often passes within families. As time goes by, he’s relieved that his ability doesn’t seem to have passed on to another generation — or has it?

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase An Da Shelladh at bookstores everywhere, such as the Edmonds Bookshop or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon group is hosting a free public “Coextinctions” screening

2:30 p.m., doors at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 28, Edmonds Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212 Street Southwest, Edmonds

Students Saving Salmon presents a public screening of the film Coextinction. There will be free entry with a theater capacity of 240.

The 95-minute documentary explores the relationship between Orcas and their environments, including their affiliation with other native species.

Centered around two female filmmakers and their fight to inspire action for an environmentally conscious future, Coextinction amplifies Indigenous voices in the Pacific Northwest to promote passion in adjacent municipalities surrounding the Salish Sea.

A Q&A session will follow the screening, including Aaron Jones from the Treaty Rights Office of the Tulalip Tribe and representatives from the Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Orca Conservancy and Friends of Edmonds Marsh.

Content warnings: Coextinction is rated PG-13. It contains language that may be unsuitable for young children and severe depictions of climate issues. For further information, please contact Jamie Lesesky.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds-Woodway 2024 Orchestra and Choir Masterworks Concert

7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Avenue North, Shoreline

Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music is thrilled to invite the public to the EWHS 2024 Orchestra and Choir Masterworks Concert.

The program offers performances by a selection of celebrated EWHS seniors, including Josh Henderson with a well-known virtuosic bullfighting piece accompanied by the EWHS Orchestra, Elizabeth Josiah with the moving Haydn Violin Concerto in G, Evelyn Chow with a beautiful Stamitz Clarinet Concerto, and Sophia McCann with the powerful Bruch Violin Concerto. The second half of the concert will consist of a stirring rendition of Faure’s Requiem by members of the EWHS Full Orchestra, alongside the EWHS Choirs and the Edmonds College Chorale.

The evening will conclude with a cake reception after the concert. For more information, please visit the EWHS Music website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Music of the British Isles

3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools, 6215 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

Celebrate Mom with an afternoon of delectable delights and exquisite sounds — Join Begin Nora on violin, Erika Fiebig on cello and David Horton on piano for an afternoon of British brilliance featuring works by Vaughan Williams, Herbert Howell, Edmund Moeran and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Following the concert, indulge in a delightful afternoon tea; all are invited. $10 suggested donation at the door. More information is available on the event webpage.

~ ~ ~ ~

Taste Edmonds announces early lineup; scoop up your tickets!

Aug. 9-11, Civic Center Playfield, 598 Edmonds Street, Edmonds

Get ready for the return of one of Snohomish County’s longest-running events: Taste Edmonds. This year, the festival will return to the Civic Center Playfield on August 9-11.

Taste Edmonds is not just a food festival, it’s a celebration of our community’s diverse culinary scene, with over 40 years of history. A new website has launched, and tickets to this beloved community celebration are on sale today.

This year’s festival will feature all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, 80s new wave legends Nite Wave, and PNW Fleetwood Mac tribute The Little Lies. More artists in the live music lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

~ ~ ~ ~

PorchFest Edmonds is seeking hosts and performers

Saturday, Sept. 7

PorchFest Edmonds is back for its third year; this grassroots free event brings the Edmonds community together in music and creative expression in and around our downtown neighborhoods.

PorchFest is currently looking for both hosts and performers. If you live or have a business in the downtown area and have a porch/yard/driveway, or if you’re a musician, spoken word, or dance performer looking for a porch, sign up online.

As a newly formed 501 (c) (3), PorchFest Edmonds is poised to grow every year with the support of amazing local sponsors. Learn more about sponsorship levels here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Urgent call to action: Save the Arts!

Every child deserves the joy of making music, the thrill of being on stage, and the pride of creating an art piece. The arts create a sense of community and belonging that is integral to the well-being and health of all children. They give a voice to their experiences, provide a safe space, and give them a sense of purpose as they build real-world skills that will help them thrive now and into the future.

The “Save the Arts”campaign aims to ensure that all 20,800 children in the Edmonds School district have universal access to arts education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The district’s award-winning music, art, and drama programs face unprecedented threats due to budget cuts resulting from inadequate state funding. Your support is urgently needed to ensure that every child in the Edmonds School District has access to the transformative power of the arts. Without immediate action, these vital programs risk being dismantled, depriving students of essential experiences that foster creativity, confidence and critical thinking skills.

To save the arts, the Foundation for Edmonds School District aims to raise $1.5 million in pledges by May 15, with funds received by July 31 to fund arts programs for the 2024-25 school year and an additional $750k to be received by March 31, 2025, for arts programs in the 2025-26 school year, which would sustain current programs in music and visual and performing arts throughout the district.

At the same time, the foundation is building the $10 million DeMiero Family Endowment for the Visual and Performing Arts for long-term sustainability.

“The foundation is committed to ensuring that every student has access to a well-rounded education that includes the arts,” says Deborah Brandi, Foundation Executive Director. “The arts are more than just programs — they are essential to celebrating diverse perspectives, fostering empathy and inclusivity, and creating a stronger, better community.”

Support is crucial. Join the Foundation for Edmonds School District today in preserving the legacy of excellence and empowering future generations to thrive. Donate here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.