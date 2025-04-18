Art Beat: Rock out and enjoy arts, books and big laughs

“School of Rock” screening for the MTHS Band

10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 19, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

The community is welcome to a special matinee showing of the 2003 comedy classic “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black, at the Edmonds Theater. This is a benefit for the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Program and includes a suggested donation of $10. You can donate in advance to secure a seat. Arrive early to enjoy sounds from the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet.

School of Rock is a 2003 comedy film directed by Richard Linklater, produced by Scott Rudin and written by Mike White. The film stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, White and Sarah Silverman. Black plays struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who is fired from his band and subsequently poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After witnessing the musical talent of the students, Dewey forms a band of fifth-graders to compete in the upcoming Battle of the Bands and use the winnings to pay his rent. The movie is rated PG-13.

~ ~ ~ ~

Artists’ spring sale at Graphite

1 – 7 p.m., Friday, April 25, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, April 26, Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Experience the Graphite Arts Center at the heart of the Creative District of downtown Edmonds. Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Sale offers an opportunity to connect with the Graphite community of hard-working and dedicated artists.

The Graphite Artists’ Sale will feature fine art and unique handcrafted items in various styles and media. This bi-annual event, held in April and November, promises an array of one-of-a-kind creations. A portion of the proceeds from this sale will benefit the non-profit, Art Start Northwest.

Participating artists include Scott Anstett, Carol Bolt, Dawn Chesbro, Jenny Danger, Andy Eccleshall, Krister Eide, Janis Graves, Missy Hancock, Vicki Hone Smith, Ken Ketchum, Tamara Lee, Dana Teruya Len, Jill Owen, Julie Perrine, Nikki Starwalker, Lisa Szilassy, and Richard Jinnan Zhang.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate the 12th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, April 26, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, April 27, The Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop announced its participation in the 12th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day.

“We love our community and are thankful for all the support we receive, so this celebration is for them as much as it is for us,” says Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear.

Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year, more than 1,200 stores are participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers and to help expand the community of people committed to books.

Seattle-area indie bookstores are once again celebrating Indie Bookstore Day with the popular Bookstore Day Passport Challenge this year. The challenge is for local book (and bookstore) lovers to visit all 29 participating Seattle-area independent bookstores. As in past years, participants will have ten days to complete the challenge, from April 26 to May 5.

Edmonds Bookshop will operate with extended hours on Saturday, April 26 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 27th (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), featuring exclusives, author visits, and fun freebies. The popular “Blind Date With A Book” returns this year, receive a free wrapped surprise book with any purchase, while supplies last.

Several local authors will visit Edmonds Bookshop on Saturday, the 26, starting with Edmonds children’s author and artist, Liz Wong, at 10 a.m. She will lead an art demonstration, sign her children’s picture books, and provide a hands-on craft.

At 11 a.m., Seattle urban naturalist and author David B. Williams will be in the store signing his brand-new book, “Wild in Seattle: Stories at the Crossroads of People and Nature.” He will be sporting one of his new signature, nature-themed vests. Visitors who come between 11 a.m. and noon can enter a “Vest Dressed” contest with the author.

At 1:00 pm, author Marie Bostwick will be signing copies of her newly released historical fiction novel, “The Bookclub for Troublesome Women.” The book is “a humorous, thought-provoking, and nostalgic romp through one pivotal and tumultuous American year–as well as an ode to self-discovery, persistence, and the power of sisterhood.” All authors will hand out door prizes and goodies to customers and participants in the Independent Bookstore Day passport challenge.

Cottage Community Bakery will also join the festivities with a pop-up sale table at Edmonds Bookshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Laugh-a-thon: A comedy show benefiting the Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund

Doors 7:30 p.m., Event 8 p.m., Saturday, April 26, Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Edmonds Chamber Foundation announce the return of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy show fundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other Edmonds Chamber Foundation programs.

Host Vince Valenzuela returns to lead the audience through five comedy acts featuring himself and fellow accomplished comedians Duane Goad, Jeremiah Hughes, Dylan Jenkins and Geoff Brousseau.

General admission will be $40 online and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $60 each; they include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedians before the show at 7 p.m.

This is a 21+ show. Learn more about the show and get tickets here.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund and other Foundation programs. The WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund was created to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a small disaster. This program is intended to assist in recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance or a business is underinsured.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation also offers financial assistance to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for the production of their free community events.

Sponsorships of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon are still available, ranging from an affordable $250 up to a $2,500 title sponsorship. Contact Lillyan Hendershot for more information.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Celebrating Jazz!” Community Concert with Mountlake Terrace Jazz Program

3 p.m., Sunday, April 27, Nile Shrine Center Ballroom, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

You are invited to send off Mountlake Terrace (MLT) Jazz 1 to New York, where they will participate in the Essentially Ellington (EE) Competition and Festival. This is Jazz 1’s last performance before the EE competition.

In addition, Mountlake Terrace Jazz 2, along with MTHS Concert Bands, are headed to the Washington Coast to perform in early May.

The MLT Jazz Program invites the community to a concert at the Nile Shrine Center Ballroom in Mountlake Terrace, where Jazz 1, Jazz 2, Jazz Combo and special guests will perform an afternoon concert. Enjoy this community concert as they prepare to represent some of the best Mountlake Terrace/south Snohomish County offers in jazz.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds Driftwood Players announce 2025 Theatre Scholarships

Application Deadline 11:59 p.m., Sunday, June 8

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theatre, is announced their 2025 Scholarship program. Students applying to the scholarship program will be considered for the following 2025 scholarships:

– One $1,000 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship

– One $1,000 Theatre Arts Scholarship

– One $1,000 AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.

All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university or technical school in the U.S.

To learn about the submission process and requirements, click here.

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.