Art Beat: Rising stars, ballet debuts and a mystery to solve

Join Graphite for Art Movie Night: “Big Eyes”

Doors 6:30 p.m., Movie 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Based on a true story, this 2014 drama tells the story of the rise and fame of American painter Margaret Keane, her success in the 1950s and the subsequent legal difficulties in the 1960s when her then-husband, Walter Keane, claimed credit for her artworks.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz

Tickets will be available at the door for $10, or you can purchase them in advance online.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony Orchestra selects Rito Imaoka as ‘Rising Star’ and soloist at the annual Children’s Concert

3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Rito Imaoka, who recently was selected by Cascade Symphony music director Michael Miropolsky as the orchestra’s “Rising Star” for 2025, will be the concert’s soloist. She will perform the first movement of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3.

Imaoka is a 12-year-old from Woodinville and is in the 7th grade at Skyview Middle School in the Northshore School District.

According to Ruth McFadden, president of the orchestra’s board of directors, the Children’s Concert is suitable for kids of all ages but is created especially for youth ages 5 to 12. The theme of the event is “Peter and the Wolf.”

The orchestra, led by Miropolsky, will provide the musical accompaniment for “Peter and the Wolf,” written in 1936 by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. It is a symphonic fairy tale about a young boy in the Soviet Union wilderness who meets a variety of animals, including a duck, a cat and a bird, later encountering a wolf. The Cascade Symphony’s performance will be narrated of longtime Seattle radio personality Dave Dolacky.

The concert will also feature a performance by the Cascade Brass Quartet.

Admission to the Children’s Concert is $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger. Tickets are available online. Please note that seating is first come first served, so arrive early.

~ ~ ~ ~

Confessions of a Met Opera Violinist Turned Author with Sno-Isle Libraries

1 – 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, Edmonds Library Meeting Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds

Seattle-based author, lecturer, screenwriter and arts journalist Erica Miner believes opera theatres are perfect places for creating fictional mischief. Drawing on her 21 years as a violinist at the Metropolitan Opera, Miner balances her reviews and interviews of real-world musical artists with fanciful plot fabrications that reveal the dark side of the fascinating world of opera, guiding readers through a dramatized version of that world in her Julia Kogan Opera Mystery series, such as “Prelude to Murder.”

Miner will share her path to becoming a published author, from her career as a violinist to the release of her latest Julia Kogan mystery, “Overture to Murder.”

See the event page for more details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Presents “Debuts”

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, and 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, ECA, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

This double bill features new works by contemporary choreographers Christopher Stowell and Nadja Saidakova. With classical elegance, captivating musical scores and visionary creativity, Debuts promises an unforgettable evening of dance.

Check out the trailer for Debuts here.

Featured works include Christopher Stowell’s “Mendelssohn Dances” with music by Felix Mendelssohn, and Nadja Saidakova’s “Elegia” with music by Lidia Kalendareva.

Tickets run between $24 and $47 here.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA Special Engagement: Alash, with special guest Rahzel

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Alash are masters of traditional Tuvan instruments and the ancient art of throat singing, a technique for singing multiple pitches simultaneously (see a video here). Believing that traditional music must constantly evolve, the musicians subtly infuse their songs with Western elements, creating their unique style yet true to their Tuvan musical heritage.

Alash performs with special guest Rahzel.

Rahzel is a three-time Grammy winner, the world Beat Box Champion and a member of the Roots band. Since The Roots’ formation, Rahzel has collaborated with Bjork, Sean Paul, Erykah Badu, Ben Harper, Common, Everlast and many other stars in the music industry.

Tickets run between $25 – $55 and are available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Grand Kyiv Ballet returns to the ECA with Swan Lake

4 p.m., Sunday, March 2, 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, March 3 to 4, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

This enduring ballet masterpiece tells the story of a prince who falls in love with a beautiful swan princess under a spell.

The dancers of the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater will bring this tale of love and magic to life. Their movements and Tchaikovsky’s music will transport audiences to a world of enchantment and wonder.

Swan Lake’s themes of love, sacrifice and redemption continue to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making it a timeless classic that has endured for over a century.

Tickets are available here for $29 – $74.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Clue: The Musical” by Edmonds Driftwood Players

March 14 to April 6, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

The internationally popular game is now a musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with which weapon. Audience members determine the fate of the evening by choosing from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons and rooms. There are 216 possible solutions.

The audience helps deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

“Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington state,” said Managing Director Katie Soulé. “As we celebrate our 66th season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.”

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.*

*A Saturday matinee performance has been added on March 22.

Tickets are available online for $28 for general adult (19-59) and $25 for youth/senior/military. Some dates are already close to sold out, so don’t wait to book your tickets.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.