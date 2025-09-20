Art Beat Review: Driftwood Players opens 67th season with Ken Ludwig’s ‘A Fox on the Fairway’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sept. 19 – Oct. 12

Edmonds Driftwood Players, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St.

Tickets or call 425-774-9600

Farce, like golf, is all about timing – and Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway, directed by David Alan Morrison, scores plenty of points.

Written by acclaimed comic playwright Ken Ludwig, best known for his zany plots and over-the-top characters, the play pays homage to the antics of the 1930s and ’40s English farces. Set in the world of competitive golf, A Fox on the Fairway delivers high-energy pacing, witty dialogue and rapid-fire wordplay.

The play centers on the annual golf tournament between Quail Valley Golf and its rival, the Crouching Squirrel Golf and Racquet Club. I settled into my seat with program in hand. The stage glows with dotted spotlights, revealing a cleverly designed country club interior: turf-green walls, golf memorabilia and a classic bar. The speakers play the tune of: “Them good ol’ boys were drinkin’ whiskey and rye…”

I attended the final dress rehearsal ahead of the Sept. 19 opening, and while technically not a formal performance, the production felt stage-ready. The story unfolds with fast energy, and the Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) cast is fully in sync.

Brandon Jepson (Justin) leads the cast as a young jittery club employee at Quail Valley Golf with a secret romantic agenda. Jepson’s exaggerated performance channels the spirit of classic farce. Megan McDermott (Louise) makes her debut with EDP and earns laughs with her mix of wide-eyed innocence and over-the-top drama – like during her meltdown over a lost engagement ring. The pair is adorkable and equally endearing; their quirky personalities are perfectly matched.

Boyd Morrison (Bingham) plays the club manager desperately trying to keep control of the tournament, his job and his pride, all while sporting a buttoned-up suit and bow tie. Morrison brings a grounded energy to the role even though he’s always teetering on the edge of a breakdown. The palpable tension with Thomas A. Glass (Dickie) adds fuel to the farce. Glass plays Dickie as a swaggering car-salesy type, decked out in colorful sweaters, clashing argyle and slicked-back hair. The contrast between the two hilariously creates sharp comedic tension and sets the story in motion.

Krista Marken (Pamela) and Ingrid Sanai Buron (Muriel) stand out with sharp comedic timing and a strong commitment to the show’s nonstop rhythm. Their witty exchanges and well-placed double entendres help keep the laughs rolling from start to finish.

The unseen golf announcer, Richard Morris, delivers a wry, sometimes cheeky voiceover that crisply juxtaposes the onstage chaos.

One of many memorable moments comes when the actors, staring out past the audience, narrate the excitement of the offstage golf tournament. The energy deepens the illusion of a high-stakes competition.

In the end, a surprise twist brings everyone full circle on the green. As Bingham reminds us early on, “Golf is a way of life.” By the final scene, as a spotlight lands on a small putting green at the edge of the stage, that philosophy has unraveled in the most delightful way.

The all-volunteer production team deserves a round of applause for transforming the stage into a lively golf country club, from the rapid-fire entrances and exits to the turf-green walls and golf-themed props. Blue lighting shifts the mood from sunny to stormy weather, while clever sound effects like the thwack of golf balls and the ominous rumble of thunder enhance the illusion of a golf course just beyond the French doors.

It’s a joy to see a live performance executed with such brisk, controlled chaos. These days when everything feels like high-stakes, we all need a little comic relief.

Don’t miss your chance to see Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway. Time flies – and missing it would be no laughing matter.

Note: With adult themes and risqué innuendos, this production is best suited for audiences 16 and older.





