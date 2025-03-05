Art Beat: Music, mystery, Mizrahi and movies

Evergreen Ensemble Concert presents “Requiem”

7 p.m., Saturday, March 8, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Come hear Evergreen Ensemble’s final solo concert series of the 2024-2025 season. This stirring program examines how we confront death and tragedy through music and how we can move forward with resiliency, grace and hope despite our experiences of pain and despair.

The concert features two larger works for an unaccompanied choir. Dale Trumbore’s “How to Go On” was written following the death of a loved one for poet Barbara Crooker and asks, “How can we go on, knowing the end of the story?”

The piece answers the question in eight movements ranging from questioning and doubt to introspection and an acceptance of mortality. Herbert Howells’ timeless “Requiem” was famously set aside after the untimely death of his 9-year-old son and was not performed for over 45 years before he was convinced to release it. It quickly was recognized as one of the great choral masterpieces of the 20th century.

The program will close with the West Coast premiere of “Dawn” by Washington composer John Muehleisen. The composition was originally commissioned as a companion piece to the Howells. Finally, the concert will end with a beautiful set of African American spirituals, conveying a message of struggle and perseverance and calling us all to move forward in hope and love.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. You can also buy tickets at the door. If you order tickets in advance, use the discount code REQUIEM30 for 30% off your order.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony presents its ‘Rossini and Dvorak’ concert featuring clarinet soloist Anders Peterson

7:30 p.m., Monday, March 10, Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave. N.

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert will feature works by composers Rossini and Dvorak.

The evening opens with Rossini’s overture to “The Italian Girl in Algiers.” “With 39 operas to his name, Rossini became the most important 19th-century Italian opera composer,” said CSO Music Director Michael Miropolsky. “He claimed to have written this opera in just 17 days!”

Next, clarinetist Anders Peterson makes his CSO debut, performing Bernhard Crusell’s Clarinet Concerto No. 2. “A contemporary of Beethoven, Crusell was an outstanding Finnish composer and virtuoso clarinetist,” Miropolsky noted.

The program continues with British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s The Bamboula, Rhapsodic Dance No. 1, which premiered with the New York Philharmonic in 1910. The concert concludes with Dvorak’s Symphony No. 4. “With this symphony, Dvorak established himself as a leading European composer,” Miropolsky said.

A pre-concert lecture by KING-FM’s Dave Beck begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 adults, $26 seniors (60+), $10 youth (12 & under). Purchase online via the ECA website.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming concerts, and any updates are available on its website.

~ ~ ~ ~

A few tickets left for EDP’s upcoming production of “Clue: The Musical”

March 14 to April 6, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

The popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon.

Audience members determine the fate of the evening by choosing from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions. The audience helps deduce the solution from clues given throughout the evening. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.*

*A Saturday matinee performance has been added on March 22

Tickets are $28 for adults (19-59) and $25 for youths, seniors and military. They can be purchased online or by phone 425-774-9600.

Most dates are sold out or only have single seats available, so book your tickets today. The performance with the most availability is at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 3.

If you’d like to join a waitlist, please contact the EDP office by phone 425-774-9600 or email with the number of tickets you are looking for and your preferred performance dates.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA Presents Isaac Mizrahi “I Know Everybody”

7:30 p.m., Friday, March 14, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Edmonds Center for the Arts welcomes the inimitable Isaac Mizrahi for an exclusive special engagement. Mizrahi’s new show “I Know Everybody” brings his signature blend of humor, storytelling and song to the stage.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and witty storytelling, Mizrahi is celebrated for captivating audiences of all stripes with his unique style.

For more than 30years, he’s dazzled audiences as a fashion designer, writer, host, producer, and performer. His cabaret-style show is a whirlwind of music, wit, and charm, featuring a setlist that effortlessly swings from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, according to a press release.

Mizrahi is the subject and co-creator of “Unzipped,” a documentary following the making of his fall 1994 collection, which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and is a cult classic in the documentary film genre.

Tickets are $62 – $92 online.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wake up to “The Real Cost of Coffee,” presented by the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Edmonds Theater

10 a.m., Sunday, March 23, The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St.

The Edmonds Theater and Edmonds Historical Museum will show St. Remio’s documentary “The Real Cost of Coffee,” followed by a panel discussion featuring local coffee professionals and a historian. Come learn a bit about the history and global implications of your favorite morning drink.

Coffee will be provided courtesy of Red Twig Cafe and Bakery!

~ ~ ~ ~

Everett Film Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

12: 30 – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave.

The Everett Film Festival is proud to announce a lineup for their 2025 event, which includes a 2025 Oscar-winner “I’m Not a Robot,” for the best live-action short film.

Featuring a two-day slate of films and in-person presentations with flexible pricing options. Three longer films will be showcased Saturday, and 10 shorts, ranging from comedy to drama, are in store for Sunday. Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and snacks, and a mid-day happy hour bar will be available.

Saturday’s highlights include the film “Fish War,” a locally produced documentary that tells the story of the battle for Indigenous fishing rights in Washington state with a conservative federal judge emerging as an unexpected champion for tribal rights.

Local filmmakers Emma and Annie Stafki created “Echoes of the Sound” about the day their grandparents witnessed the 1968 capture of a young orca near their home—a haunting experience they could never forget.

Then, just for fun, enjoy “Lost in Paris,” a physical comedy about the adventures of a young woman who goes to France to visit her aunt, only to find her missing.

On Sunday, “Gardening in a War Zone” showcases one Ukrainian woman’s effort to support her family and maintain sanity in the midst of devastation.

“Savi the Cat” reveals the potential for havoc that can accompany a furry feline.

“She Marches in Chinatown” details the beginnings of a drill team started by the late Seattle activist Ruby Chow.

In “I’m Not a Robot,” a young woman repeatedly fails Captcha tests, prompting her to worry that she might actually be a robot.

Featured speakers and Q&As will follow several of the films.

Tickets for both days run $50 for adults and $40 for seniors, students and military. One day tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Everett Film Festival website.