Art Beat: Megan Vinther new director of Edmonds College concert band, plus ECA announces new season

Edmonds College Concert Band names new director

The Edmonds College Concert Band has welcomed a new director, Megan Vinther. Vinther has a breadth of experience in band, most recently in her role with the Everett School District, where she teaches band, orchestra and guitar at Everett High School.

Vinther is an accomplished musician, specializing in French horn, piano and even accordion, something you can find her playing in the Irish band The Stumbling Fiddler. She is excited to be part of the team at Edmonds College, where she has the opportunity to build a musical community near her home. Vinther is looking forward to bringing people together through music, for creating new opportunities for individuals to pick up an instrument again and to be part of a fun community activity. The new and improved community band program has updated COVID protocols and safety guidelines so rehearsals can happen in person again.

The Edmonds College Band is open to the general community; it is not just for college students. It is a wonderful opportunity for adults to continue playing band instruments in a group setting. The band plays a variety of classic and contemporary concert band music and is open to all instruments and ages (16-plus) and has a low quarterly cost to participate.

If it’s been a while since you have played an instrument, that is OK. Previous experience is expected but this band does not require you to be a professional musician. Pick up your flute, oboe, trumpet, trombone, saxophone, French horn, baritone, tuba or percussion instrument and sign up! Registration information can be found here.

Edmonds Center for Arts announces 2021/22 Season

Tickets are on sale now for the 2021/22 Season at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. There are many exciting artists coming to Edmonds this season, including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Pink Martini featuring China Forbes AJ Croce, Paula Poundstone, The Mavericks, Asleep at The Wheel, and more. The season kicks off now and tickets are available.

New this season, ECA presents the Music on Film Series: a collection of critically acclaimed documentary films that celebrate music and the power of the artist. Each event is hosted by a local film critic or cinephile, who introduces the film and leads a Q&A after the screening.

There will also be three Saturday matinees this season for audiences of all ages. This includes performances by internationally acclaimed CATAPULT, whose magical production features dancers working behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us; Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience’s Creole for Kidz program; and Sultans of String. Saturday matinee performances are $10 with options for $2 tickets to low-income school groups, families, and older adults through the Arts for Everyone program.

To learn more about the new season, click here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.