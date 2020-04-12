Art Beat: Learn a new instrument or enjoy an online concert, all from the comfort of home

There are now many options to learn an instrument online with a local instructor or support musicians by viewing their online concerts.

Learn a new instrument or improve your current skills:

The adjustment to online learning has reached more than just the students in our community. Many musicians are now offering online instruction to make music accessible during the current shelter-in-place orders. I have been taking online lessons myself lately (bass lessons online with Sean Fairchild) and can attest that with tools like Zoom and Skype, the options are limitless. Maybe now is a time to unleash your inner rock star!

School of Rock’s Lynnwood location has moved to remote learning, giving kids (and adults) access to their proprietary learning techniques. Not only can students learn from expert teachers, they also get new benefits with School of Rock Remote like group Master Classes and Guest Artists.

Edmonds-based Alley Bell Music is offering Music Together Online, an option for 20-minute music lessons for preschoolers with bonus videos and Facebook Live times; you can register here. In addition to group lessons there are also opportunities for private voice and piano lessons via Zoom. Email alleybellmusic@gmail.com for more information on private lessons.

Another location offering online learning is the 4/4 School of Music. This Seattle company has 12 locations throughout Washington, including one in Lynnwood. They offer lessons on drums, piano, singing and voice, guitar, violin and more. You can learn more here.

Tune in for a live online concert from the comfort of your home:

Everett Music Initiative is offering Homebodies, an online gathering with nightly concerts, every evening at 7 p.m. Head here to enjoy live performances from (mostly) regional musicians.

Edmonds’ own Gothard Sisters are offering a weekly online concert called A Cozy Celtic Concert Series. Every Tuesday, a new episode will be posted here.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day, presenting 60 days of videos, one each day at 1 p.m. on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Supporting artists from the broader Northwest region. The schedule has a lot of great performances coming up:

Fri, April 10 – Tyler Childers (Woods, 2019)

Sat, April 11 – Charles Bradley (Mt. Hood Stage, 2017)

Sun, April 12 – Tank & The Bangas (Woods Stage, 2017)

Monday, April 13 – Damien Jurado (Lucky Barn, 2019)

Tuesday, April 14 – People Under the Stairs (Woods Stage, 2014)

Wednesday, April 15 – DakhaBrakha (Mt. Hood, 2018)

You can view them here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.