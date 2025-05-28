Art Beat: Jazzy sounds, an author event and welcome Waldo back to town

Swing on in to Big Band Night

6:30 – 9 p.m., Thursday, June 19, Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

The Big Band Nights at the Edmonds Opera House are a monthly event promoting community and jazz appreciation. After art lovers wrap up a night of enjoying Edmonds Art Walk, they can drop into the Old Edmonds Opera House and enjoy some great swinging big band.

The Jazz Punishments (led by Jake Bergevin) are a band of mostly alumni from Edmonds-Woodway High School who are professional players and teachers. This band performs, and then current high school students from the area join to sight-read alongside more seasoned players. Vinbero will be serving refreshments. This event is free.

JazzClubsNW and the Jazz Colony sponsor this event with support raised at the Annual Edmonds Jazz Walk. More about that event here.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Shadows of Vietnam” book event with author Alice K. Boatwright

6 p.m., Thursday, June 19, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

During June Art Walk, Edmonds Bookshop will host an event with local author Alice K. Boatwright, who will discuss the new edition of her book, “Shadows of Vietnam” (originally published as “Collateral Damage” in 2012). The release coincides with the 50th anniversary of the U.S.’s final departure from Vietnam in April 1975 and retells aspects of that divided era through three linked novellas.

“Shadows of Vietnam is powerful, poignant and eloquent. Each of the novellas is told from a different perspective, forming a richer and more layered tapestry of that too-long war. It ends with light and hope for any who progress beyond darkness, bullets and despair.” ~ Curt Colbert, author of “All Along the Watchtower”

Alice K. Boatwright is an award-winning author writing across multiple genres. She is most well-known to readers for her popular Ellie Kent mysteries as well as her literary fiction. In 2022, she launched her imprint, Firefly Ink Books, with “Mrs. Potts Finds Thanksgiving,” a story for children ages 8 to 10, inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The event is free, and all are welcome to attend the discussion. The author will be available to sign her books after the event.

You can find more information about Boatwright and her work on her website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Find Waldo Local: a call for business participants.

Waldo, the iconic children’s book character, is coming to Edmonds again this July to help spread the “Buy Local” message. Edmonds Bookshop will be hosting Find Waldo Local, a month-long scavenger hunt to find Waldo in local businesses. The program has taken place since 2012 with hundreds of bookstores and thousands of other local businesses participating.

The first 50 businesses and organizations to respond will be featured on the passport. You must be within walking distance of Edmonds Bookshop and be open at least some weekend hours during July to be included. Other businesses that do not qualify can still participate by hiding a Waldo and giving a “bonus” stamp, not on the official passport list.

The Find Waldo Local event will happen from July 1-31, and there will be a Waldo celebration on July 31 at the Edmonds Bookshop. Local businesses are also invited to collaborate by helping with expenses or donating gift cards or merchandise for prizes to be given out at the final celebration. To sign up or find out more, contact Edmonds Bookshop by email or phone at 425-775-2789.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.