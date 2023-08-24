Art Beat: Jazz, Paint Out, Porchfest, meet the artists and a ballet master class

Bring your lawn chair and ears: Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Colony Performance

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Mary Lou Block Public Plaza

465 Admiral Way, Edmonds

You won’t want to miss the culminating performance of the Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Colony at the Port of Edmonds Sea Jazz stage. In the event of bad weather, the venue will be changed to the EWHS theater (7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds).

The five EWHS student combos are sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation, Bennett & Bennett Law, Anthony’s Beach Cafe and the EWHS Music Boosters.

~ ~ ~ ~

Announcing the Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out

Saturday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony

Cole Gallery

107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

It’s time for Cole Gallery’s Second Annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out! Now through Aug. 26, a total of 37 selected artists will be painting Edmonds, Kingston and the Olympic National Park. On Sept. 2, there will be a three-hour quick draw event from 9 a.m. to noon, when competing artists will create paintings from start to finish in downtown Edmonds. All finished art will be turned into Cole Gallery by 12:30 p.m., where the fresh-off-the-easel paintings will be for sale immediately. That evening, there will be a gala artist’s reception and awards ceremony at Cole Gallery, with art awards totaling over $2,000. The public is invited to attend and join in the celebration.

~ ~ ~ ~

PorchFest is coming up: Free musical performances to include Nikki and the Fast Times

Saturday Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m.

PorchFest is shaping up to be a day chock-full of musical entertainment for the whole family. The event is taking place throughout downtown Edmonds with a lineup of amazing performances on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-6 p.m. Popular local Edmonds band Nikki and the Fast Times will be performing again this year.

“PorchFest is a wonderful example of empowering our residents and business owners to transform their neighborhood into a celebration of public space and community-building,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “We are grateful for the downtown volunteer group, who dedicated countless hours to making this event possible.”

New this year is the PorchFest mainstage — the Edmonds Community Porch — which will be set up in front of the fountain at 5th Avenue North and Main Street. This will be a place to kick back with neighbors and watch the event kickoff and take in some of the acts. Attendees are welcome to bring food, water, blankets and chairs to create a street-picnic atmosphere.

A multitude of other performances will be taking place around the city during the event. Another new feature this year is the acoustic corridor on 4th Avenue with entertainment. PorchFest merchandise will be available for purchase at the CROW Edmonds store on 4th Avenue North. Stay tuned for the full lineup, schedule and a map of locations.

Want to host, perform or volunteer? There is still time to take part. Forty performers have already registered to participate at this year’s event, and there is still room for more! If you are interested in registering, volunteering, hosting or performing, or to find out more, check out the Porchfest website. Follow PorchFest on social media: Instagram and Facebook.

~ ~ ~ ~

Majestic Menagerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean Meet the Artists reception

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m.

Lynnwood Event Center

3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Event Center warmly invites you to their Meet the Artists Reception, a free event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit, Majestic Menagerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 60 works of art, listen to live music, sip a drink from the bar, enjoy complimentary house-made appetizers, and more!

The artwork on display is a vibrant, diverse collection of creatures from land and sea in a wide variety of mediums. You’ll see everything from acrylics, oils and watercolor, to photography, pastels and even entire crayons. The 35 talented artists will be answering questions and sharing stories about their work. And best of all, most of the art is available for purchase if you see something you really love. Click here to RSVP.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ballet for All: A free master class

Friday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.

Location TBD via email

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions proudly presents the Ballet for All Master Class, a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Cinderella. The production will be presented for one night only at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre Oct. 27. A free-of-charge masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. Masterclass participants will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let’s party” using your ballet arms), see some first-class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show. Space is very limited.

Los Angeles based producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick say of Ballet for All: “This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand the responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive.” Register for the master class online.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.