Art Beat: High school theater, Art Walk Edmonds and a book reading

If you made a New Year’s Resolution to experience more local art, you are in luck – this week’s options are plentiful. From school productions to improv and from paintings to books, there is something for everyone.

Meadowdale High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Jan. 12, 13, and 14, 7 p.m.

Meadowdale Blackbox Theater

6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon, takes place in the mind of Christopher, a boy who discovers his neighbor’s dog, Wellington, has been killed with a garden fork. Christopher takes the audience on a journey inside his mind as he investigates the murder: but soon, he discovers something unexpected that flips his entire world upside down.

What is extra special about this show is that the main character has autism. As it takes place inside Christopher’s mind, it gives the audience a close look into the world of autism. The senior playing the role, Josh Kretz, also has autism and has been an incredible advocate and guiding voice in this process.

Tickets ($12 for adults and $10 for students) are sold online up to 24 hours in advance, and cash only at the door. They are $12 for adults and $10 for students. For more details and ticket information, click here. As a note, this show is rated PG-13.

~ ~ ~ ~

Improv Arcade by The UP North Players

Jan. 13-14 and 20- 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater at Edmonds College

20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The UP North Players are back with their fun and exciting original show, Improv Arcade. The Improv Arcade brings classic and contemporary video games to life through improvised short-form games. Improvisers, using video game-type characters and gaming lingo, get stuck in the arcade and find themselves in a heap of trouble. They need the audience to help them escape back to real life. Come see if they will rescue the Princess, battle the bots and pinball themselves around the stage as they play through the Improv Arcade. The UP North Players promise lots of laughs, lots of gamer and geek references, and lots of silly antics made up on the spot and all based on audience suggestions.

The UP North Players are a diverse and talented group of performers consisting of actors, artists, data analysts, educators, flight attendants, lawyers, musicians, nurses, podcasters, moms, dads, roller derby skaters and, of course, college students. UP North Players have been playing and rehearsing together for five seasons at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College.

Tickets: $15 General Admission, $12 Students and Seniors

Get tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuck Everlasting by Edmonds Heights Performing Arts

Jan. 13-14 and 20-21, 7 p.m., and Jan. 22, 2 p.m.

Edmonds Heights K-12 Theatre

23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

“What would you do if you had all eternity?” Tuck Everlasting, based on the beloved children’s book by Natalie Babbitt, explores this question. Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. Appropriate for families and children. The show is directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce with musical director Christopher Puckett and choreographer Erin Bell.

Tickets are available online for $10 or $12 at the door. Pre-purchase online.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk Edmonds: New Year, New Art!

Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

It’s a fresh new year with fresh new art up around downtown Edmonds this month!

From group shows to artist demos – you are sure to find something new that tickles your fancy. Various locations around town are featuring new artists, many of which will have their doors open from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19 for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map here to plan your route, and come do something AWEsome. For a printable map, click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Bookshop hosts Priscilla Long reading Dancing with the Muse in Old Age

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop is pleased to announce that they will host a reading by Priscilla Long from her new book, Dancing With the Muse in Old Age, on Jan. 19 during Art Walk Edmonds. The book challenges negative views about aging. She will be joined by local poet Bethany Reid and special guest John L. Wright, an Edmonds resident and poet who is featured in the book. Long is a Seattle-based writer, poet and teacher of writing. She has written seven books and numerous articles for literary journals. You can read more about her work here.

The event will be held at the store from 6-7 p.m. with the writers available before and after to chat and sign books. It will also be streamed live on Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page. For more on the Edmonds Bookshop, see the website, here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.