Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity

Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”

Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk)

Gallery North

401 Main St., Edmonds

Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.

Hannah Mason is a printmaker who grew up in the Pacific Northwest and is joyfully surprised every day the sun comes out. She tries to get out in it as often as possible and draws much of her inspiration from nature. She fell in love with printmaking for its graphic quality of lines and patterns; the repetitive nature of printing and the chaotic imperfections of texture and ink. “Carving is an act of destroying and subtracting to create something new. Soft and strong, power and grace, I’m drawn to the paradox.” All of her work is hand-carved from linoleum blocks and each print is unique in ink and texture. She also uses a jigsaw printing technique and watercolors to bring color to some of her prints.

Tatyana Brown is an artist based in Seattle. She is in constant search for balance, beauty and harmony, growing and evolving through her art. Transformation is a constant in her life and art.

“Working in black and white is my favorite because it gives character to the drawing while allowing me to focus on what the subject is expressing, leaving room for your imagination,” she said. “These black-and-white graphics — with occasional splash of color — communicate my passion for life and art.” She holds membership in Seattle Print Arts, COCA and A/NT gallery, while participating in numerous art shows and competitions, regularly showing her art throughout the Seattle area.

Sam Spencer has been practicing photography for over 50 years. This show will be a very brief retrospective of his work over the last 20 years as he prepares to retire from active duty at the Gallery North. While he will be far less visible at the Gallery, you can expect to see him sweeping the front sidewalk at receptions and at the Art Walk.

The public is invited to come to Gallery North and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on

~ ~ ~ ~

Erica Miner with David B. Schlosser discuss “Aria for Murder” at Third Place Books

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

17171 Bothell Way N.E., #A101

Lake Forest Park

Third Place Books will welcome former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra violinist and Edmonds resident Erica Miner — now an award-winning author, lecturer, screenwriter, and arts journalist— to their Lake Forest Park store. Miner will discuss the first book in her new Opera Mystery series, Aria for Murder, in conversation with local Edmonds author David B. Schlosser. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance. See here for details.

Copies of Aria for Murder will be available for purchase at the store. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate Korean American Day at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

On Jan. 13, 1903, 102 pioneer Korean immigrants arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, initiating the first wave of Korean immigration to America. To celebrate the centennial year, the U.S. Congress formally recognized Jan.13 as Korean American Day with bipartisan support. The Washington State Korean American Day Celebration Foundation is hosting a special event celebrating 120 years of Korean American History. Reserve a free ticket here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Openings on The Driftwood Players Board of Directors

Edmonds Driftwood Players is turning 65 next year and the theater company is seeking additional board members who can help them on their journey to reinvigorate their growth and standing in the community. The theater has long been a center of entertainment and joy in Edmonds and as we climb out of the pandemic years, they want to continue to be a thriving and relevant source of dramatic arts. To be qualified, applicants should believe in the mission of the theater, be willing to devote time, talent and effort to help EDP effectively serve the community, and exhibit leadership skills. Experience in fundraising, marketing, grant writing, social media, being on a nonprofit board and, of course, a love of theater, is a plus.

If you or anyone you know sounds like they would be a good fit, contact president@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.