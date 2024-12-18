Art Beat: From snowy stages to stunning snapshots, Art Walk, ballet, puzzle fun and more

Come art-walking in a winter wonderland this month in downtown Edmonds

A sampling of what you’ll find this month: Beth Henkes at ArtSpot, Ellen Kenny at MaJe Gallery, Laura Burkhart and Devin Larson at Sunlight Gallery + Studio, and Eric Engstrom at Coldwell Banker Bain. More awaits.

Thursday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Edmonds

There’s something magical about strolling through downtown Edmonds during the holiday season…the smell of cinnamon and eggnog lattes, the twinkling of lights, the sounds of laughter and holiday cheer…and the new art! Many downtown businesses have new featured art, and many will stay for the Third Thursday Art Walk. Stop in to meet the artists.

Nostalgia abounds during the holidays. Stop in Musicology Co. for your 90s fix, and meet famous grunge photographer Karen Mason Blair. You can travel even further in the way-back machine and make Driftwood Modern one of your stops. They feature mid-century art and furnishings.

Looking for last-minute holiday gifts? Check out the many group shows this month.

The Curious Nest features miniatures and ornaments from local artists.

Gallery North has a Winter Wonderland of gifts, and Soaring Heart Natural Bedding has a seaweed theme with artists Randall P. Haller and SeaSoaked Skin Company.

This month, Art Walk welcomes the new Sunlight Gallery + Studio. Painter Laura Burkhart and photographer Devin Larson would love to meet you.

Downtown Edmonds has even more jewelry artists, miniatures, photographs and gorgeous paintings of every style.

And what December Art Walk would be complete without some holiday tunes? Art Walk Edmonds is once again sponsoring the ukulele band STRUM at Graphite Art Center. Stop in for some holiday music with a tropical vibe. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be out and about passing out candy canes to the young and young-at-heart.

There is much more to discover, so come out, meet the artists and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online.

A world premiere holiday treat: The Snow Queen!

Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Grand Kyiv Ballet presents the World Premiere of their new ballet, The Snow Queen.

Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, this fascinating and romantic story is set to the music of Edward Grieg, Jules Massenet, Mozart, and Vivaldi.

The Snow Queen tells the adventures of a young Gerda and her quest to rescue her beloved friend Kai from the Snow Queen’s clutches. This classic ballet about love and friendship will take the audience on a colorful journey full of dangers and obstacles. Its beauty and aesthetics are sure to bring festive delight to the stage this winter.

With three performances, this is the perfect event to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.

Patrons have been raving about the stunning and unforgettable talent of the Grand Kyiv Ballet. Don’t miss this chance to see world-class ballet in Edmonds.

Tickets are between $37-$82 and are available here.

Open auditions for the Seattle Men’s Chorus

Monday, Jan. 6, 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle

Seattle Men’s Chorus is once again opening its doors to new chorus members. Participants are required to register online before auditioning. The Seattle Men’s Chorus is among the largest and longest-running LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. The Chorus turned 45 in 2024 with more than 200 members.

Established in 1979, the Seattle Men’s Chorus has performed at locations across the U.S., such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Boston Symphony Hall and has toured internationally in Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The Chorus has commissioned original compositions from renowned composers like John Corigliano, Gian Carlo Menotti, Ned Rorem and David Diamond. The group have showcased performances with notable guest stars from stage and screen, including Nina West, Harvey Fierstein, Megan Mullally, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty and Tituss Burgess.

Known for its annual holiday performances — including this year’s popular Ho Ho Ho: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show with performances running through Dec. 21 — the Chorus entertains audiences year-round with a mix of classic tunes and contemporary hits, all enhanced by creative costumes and choreography.

The upcoming auditions for 2025 include the Chorus’ new spring concert, Seattle Men’s Chorus.

Salutes Dolly Parton starts April 5 to May 18 with performances in Seattle, Bellingham, Everett and Tacoma.

“Seeing a Seattle Men’s Chorus performance affirmed exactly what I was meant to be doing at that time,” said Charlie Porter, who joined the Seattle Men’s Chorus in 2022. “It was a profound moment for me, seeing people of color on stage, embodying the same values and representation I aspire to bring.”

Seattle Men’s Chorus rehearsal obligations include Monday evenings through performance week and at minimum one Saturday rehearsal each concert cycle.

“Making music with the Seattle Men’s Chorus is a gift that I get all year,” said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus artistic director. “To be a part of this amazing group of people is very special. I look forward to including as many members as we can.”

Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to fill out an audition form on the Seattle Men’s Chorus website and audition details will be distributed via email.

Local photographers show off their work – in a game

Many computer games help you pass the time, but the best ones offer something of value. With the Image Reveal™ game, you can see beautiful images come together on your screen – for free.

A small firm, DCS Works, has created a web-based puzzle game called Image Reveal. It lets players view photographs from top photographers in two Washington State camera clubs: the Edmonds-based Puget Sound Camera Club and the Olympia Camera Club.

The object of the Image Reveal game is simple: Tap and drag on your device to move around the pieces of an image until the complete image is revealed. The website presents a new picture every day, featuring a variety of subjects, including landscapes, flora and fauna, people and abstract treatments of the natural world.

You can play the game on your web browser free of charge. If you discover an image you love and want to hang on your wall, email the app’s creator–DCS Works–and they will put you in touch with the photographer.

The game’s creator, Dan Scavezze, recruited local photographers to supply the images used in the game, but the photos are from locations around the world. “We’ve got a lot of great images,” says Scavezze. “And you really get to know each image’s composition and design after you’ve poured over it for a while. Plus, it’s fun.”

If you have a few spare minutes, on the bus, waiting in the dentist’s office, or just relaxing after a hard day and want to see some beautiful photographs, Image Reveal may be the app for you.

Can you solve the puzzle? Give it a try on the Image Reveal website.

