Art Beat: From “Deelish!” art to healing music and visual reflections on motherhood

“Deelish!” A tasty new group show at The Gallery at Graphite

May 3 – June 21, Artists’ Reception 7-8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 3, Graphite Arts Center, 202a Main St., Edmonds

A new gallery exhibit, “Deelish!” at Graphite Arts Center, is a colorful celebration of the foods we love to love.

“Deelish!” promises to be a mouthwatering show of delectable eats. From sweet doughnuts and slices of cake and pie, to savory burgers and bowls of soup, there is something for everyone to drool over in this tasty exhibit. “Deelish!” explores a variety of appetizing foods in a variety of mediums, 2D and 3D. Fresh fruits and vegetables are central subject matter in this colorful exhibit, but crackers, baked goods and sandwiches also find their place at the table.

The group show “Deelish!” features more than 30 unique works by 21 artists and opens to the public on May 3. An opening night artists’ reception will be held that evening, and the public is welcome. Curator awards will be presented at the reception. Artist awards for “Deelish!” are made possible through sponsorship by Joyful Art Fund.

For more information about “Deelish!” or Graphite Arts Center, visit their website or email Tara Shadduck.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join EWHS for their Spring Showcase Under the Stars

5:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 6, Edmonds Woodway Courtyard, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Join Edmonds Woodway High School (EWHS) for a free outdoor “Showcase Under the Stars” featuring Jazz Ensemble II, Concert & Symphonic Orchestras, and Jazz Ensemble I.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music under the stars, like a concert in the park.

After the outdoor performance, head to the Bruce Mindt Theater for the Bel Canto Choir Solo Night.

Plus, don’t miss a short presentation during the concert about the EW Music Mattress Sale coming up on June 1.

~ ~ ~ ~

Yachty in Edmonds

6 – 10 p.m., Friday, May 09, Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

The Historic Edmonds Opera House will deliver LIVE by the Northwest’s premier Yacht Rock band, Point of Sail. These seven musicians nail the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s. You’ll hear songs from artists such as Toto, Christopher Cross, Pablo Cruise, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Ambrosia, Dave Mason, Fleetwood Mac, Hall & Oates and many more.

Catch Jaeden Luke (as seen on The Voice) taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music.

Tickets are $22 online and $25 at the door. Drink tickets are $12 ($10 if you order in advance online), provided by Kelnero. Premium and VIP ticketing options are also available. Learn more and get your tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Take “A Walk on the Wildside” with the Adopt A Stream Foundation

7 – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 10, Northwest Stream Center (NWSC), 600 128th St. S.E., Everett

Join the Adopt A Stream Foundation (AASF) for “A Walk on the Wildside,” a benefit event at the Northwest Stream Center (NWSC). Proceeds support the creation of the first Sustainable Ecosystem Lab in the nation—an initiative for environmental education and research.

“This is going to be a different Walk benefit event,” says AASF Co-Director Tom Murdoch. “For a $40 contribution, guests will enjoy great jazz music by the Tim Koss Trio, enjoy Streamkeeper Blend coffee, tea, soft drinks and three varieties of Peace of Mind beer from Peace of Mind Brewing–and be able to walk from dusk to dark on an incredible half-mile-long Nature Walk.”

Every ticket purchase includes a complimentary Sockeye Membership to the Adopt A Stream Foundation. Members receive free admission to the NW Stream Center for 12 months, 10% off in the Nature Store (a favorite among regulars), discounts on Streamkeeper Academy events and access to the NWSC Natural Resource Research Library.

Your ticket not only gives you a magical evening in nature but also contributes to the $1.5 million campaign to launch the Sustainable Ecosystem Lab.

Order $40 tickets online or call 425-316-8592.

~ ~ ~ ~

PNW Vet Assist/Operation Art to Heal presents the Seattle Opera Veterans Choir

1-3 p.m., Thursday, May 15, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Experience the voices of the Seattle Opera Veterans Choir in an afternoon concert open to all. Admission is free—bring your friends and family. After the performance, stay and connect over refreshments at a welcoming post-concert reception. For more information, visit their website or email Jim Armstrong.

~ ~ ~ ~

“LIKE MOTHER” exhibit explores motherhood

Through June 2, Art Gallery at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

According to curator Kelly Lyles, “The impetus for ‘LIKE MOTHER’ was learning that my own need to make work after my mother’s death is a shared one. Many of my friends were losing their moms, too, and wanted to ‘work out’ emotions around their passing. These are artists whom I admire with stories to tell. Some of their mothers were pilots, actresses, dancers, scientists, world-travelers etc., in addition to being homemakers.”

Lyles said that these women should live on for the artists’ and their families’ benefit, but more importantly, when strangers see “LIKE MOTHER,” hopefully they’ll reflect on their own parental heritage, their stories, struggles and triumphs. “We should question ourselves: ‘What are the stories people will tell about us someday?’” she said.

“LIKE MOTHER” shows the work of 22 artists: Deborah Ann, Marilyn Charlat Dix, Diem Chau, Marita Dingus, Maura Donegan, Cathy Fields, David Francis, Malayka Gormally, Troy Gua, Liz Halvorson, Dionne Haroutounian, Lauren Iida, Iskra Johnson, Deborah Kapoor, Deborah Faye Lawrence, Christen Mattix, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Jane Orleman, Rachel Solimeno, Joan Stuart Ross, Elana Winsberg and Suze Woolf.

