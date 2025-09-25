Art Beat: From clay to canvas to castanets

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Spotlight: Intro to Clay Hand-building

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Cost: $50 (all supplies included)

Pre-registration required: Register

Discover the art of shaping clay by hand in this class led by Mary Olsen, founder of Art Start Northwest and owner of Graphite Arts Center. Learn foundational hand-building techniques like pinch, coil and slab construction. Create functional or decorative pieces, such as mugs, bowls or small sculptures.

All skill levels are welcome, from first-time beginners to seasoned artists looking to reconnect with clay in a supportive and creative space. Children ages 10+ may attend with a registered adult; both adult and child must register and pay separately.

Finished pieces will be fired and ready for pickup two weeks after class. Students interested in glazing their bisqued pieces can return during one of Mary’s “Sunday in the Studio” sessions.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘The Power of Images: Alaska and the Pacific Northwest Through the Eyes of Artists’

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave.

Tickets

For over 150 years, artists of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest have shaped not only what we see in the landscape around us, but how we feel about our place within it.

Led by Kesler Woodward, one of Alaska’s leading art historians, curators and authors, the talk draws from the promised Garvey bequest and other key works. Woodward will examine how artists have shaped our ideas of home, wilderness and belonging in the North.

Woodward has lived in Alaska since 1977. He served as curator of visual arts at the Alaska State Museum, artistic director of the Visual Arts Center of Alaska and chair of the art department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

He has authored six books, including Painting in the North and organized exhibitions across the West Coast and abroad. In 2004, he received Alaska’s first Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

45th Annual ‘Arts of the Terrace’

Exhibition closes soon: Sept. 20-27

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is an annual event held at the Mountlake Terrace Library’s event rooms. Over the past 44 years, the show has attracted artists and visitors to Snohomish County from around the Pacific Northwest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Flamenco Fridays at Café Paloma

Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Café Paloma, 93 Yesler Way, Seattle

Free; call 206-405-1920 for reservations

An intimate evening of flamenco is taking over Café Paloma with Oleaje Flamenco’s Amelia Moore (baile), Jed Miley (guitar) and guest artist. Experience an evening rich with marcaje and duende set against the backdrop of Café Paloma’s Mediterranean setting.

~ ~ ~ ~

Pastel Painting with Janis Graves

Tuesdays, Oct. 7-28, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All Levels

Registration and supplies

Instructor Janis Graves returns with a four-week pastel painting class. Students will explore a variety of techniques including surface preparation, composition and color selection, while working on subjects of their choice such as landscapes, animals and more.

Work from Graves’ image selections or bring your own photos. Personalized instruction makes this a great fit for anyone looking to deepen their pastel practice or try it for the first time.

~ ~ ~ ~

Capturing Dogs in Water in Oil with James Swanson

Friday – Sunday, Oct. 10-12, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S. (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: Advanced beginners to intermediate

Registration and supplies list

Join artist James Swanson for a three-day workshop focused on capturing the beauty and energy of dogs in water using oil paint. Working from photos of his beloved golden retrievers, Swanson will guide students step-by-step through the creation of two paintings.

Learn techniques to capture the sparkle of water, the motion of splashing and the playful spirit of these four-legged friends. (Cue: Awwwwww!)

~ ~ ~ ~

Grand Kyiv Ballet presents ‘Don Quixote’

Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N.

Tickets

World-class ballet returns to Edmonds as the Grand Kyiv Ballet lights up the stage with Don Quixote, based on Miguel de Cervantes’ novel. The story is articulated by choreography and Spanish flair, complete with the sound of castanets.

Ludwig Minkus’ uplifting score propels the story with irresistible momentum. Expect an evening of joy and technical brilliance – including an audience favorite: The 32 fouettés.

If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, send an email to nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.