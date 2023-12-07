Art Beat: Free holiday movies, ‘The Nutcracker’ and Art Walk

Cline Jewelers to sponsor FREE holiday movie night events in Edmonds

Friday, Dec. 8 – holiday cartoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Elf at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 – holiday cartoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m., A Christmas Story at 5 p.m.

The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main Street, Edmonds

The holiday season is upon us, and you can feel the excitement in the air. Christmas shoppers, festive yard decorators and holiday cookie bakers prepare for the season.

To add a bit more magic to the holidays here in Edmonds, Cline Jewelers is excited to sponsor two Holiday Movie Nights at the Edmonds Movie Theater. On the next two Fridays in December, swing over to the cinema to enjoy holiday films and classic cartoons, completely free of charge for you and your family.

“We love Edmonds, and we especially enjoy how enthusiastically our community embraces the holiday spirit,” says Cline Jewelers owner Andy Cline. “We’ve had a blast sponsoring these holiday movie nights in the past. It’s always fun to add a little more magic to the season.

“The best part of the holidays is enjoying quality time with friends and family, so we wanted to provide a place where our neighbors can do exactly that. Whether it’s the holiday season or just your typical day in Edmonds, we’re always trying to spread cheer to as many people in our community as possible.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 8-10, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

Dec. 14-20, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Avenue North, Edmonds

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents the annual production of The Nutcracker, returning to the Everett Performing Arts Center and the Edmonds Center for the Arts this December.

The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker and a magical night’s journey. This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

OBT’s production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including professional OBT company dancers in principal roles and select Olympic Ballet School students.

The Nutcracker performances are scheduled at the Everett Performing Arts Center from December 8-10 and at Edmonds Center for the Arts from Dec. 14-20. Tickets range from $27-$55 and are available here or by phone at 425-774-7570.

In addition to the full-length performances, OBT offers morning matinee productions at both locations. Perfect for kids and adults of all ages, these abridged performances (1 hour and 15 minutes) are $10 per person for groups of 20 or more. This production includes an “Introduction to the Magic of Theatre” intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props.

Matinee performances are at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at the Everett Performing Arts Center; Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. For more information or group reservations, call 425-774-7570 or email here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Enjoy a holly, jolly December full of new art in downtown Edmonds

Art all month long: Wreath Walk and Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21

‘Tis the season to go for a crisp holiday stroll through downtown Edmonds. Art Walk Edmonds has plenty of vibrant new art for you to see (and hear).

Twenty locations around downtown Edmonds have new art up for December, and many will have their doors open on the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Art gifts galore are out there for you to pick up for all the lucky people on your list: paintings, miniatures, photography, clothing, jewelry, books, and more. Some fundraisers are out there, too.

At Windermere Real Estate, portions of purchases from artist Rie Munoz will be donated to Fred Hutchison Cancer Center. Edmonds Bookshop is holding a book drive for Page Ahead Children’s Literacy program from Dec. 18-22. And of course, all the proceeds from the Wreath Walk will be donated to Art for All.

Put a spring in your step with live music! New to Art Walk Edmonds, Il Viale Espresso & Wine is hosting guitarist and songwriter Jordan Campbell on Third Thursday. Art Walk Edmonds is continuing the tradition of hosting STRUM, who will be bringing you the sounds of holidays in the tropics with their ukuleles at Graphite for the Third Thursday Art Walk. So come out, get inspired, and get some holiday shopping done.

Don’t forget to check out all the artist-created wreaths and vote on your favorite for the People’s Choice Award before 6 p.m. Dec. 21. This year’s proceeds go to Art For All. The Wreath Walk and Online Auction; both close at 8 p.m. Dec. 21.

Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route, and come do something awesome with us.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.