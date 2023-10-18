Art Beat: Free film series, organ recital and a Christmas comedy show

Movies that Matter: “Virgilio”

Noon Saturday, Oct. 21, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) commission has put together a free film series. This month’s selection, Virgilio, celebrates Hispanic Heritage month. For future movies, see the above poster or visit the DEIA website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Organ Recital: Dr. Stephen Price

Dr. Stephen C. Price

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools present Stephen C. Price in concert. Price recently joined the music faculty at the University of Washington (Seattle) as the inaugural Paul B. Fritts Faculty Fellow and Artist-in-Residence in organ performance.

Price previously held the position of Assistant Teaching Professor in music (organ) at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. In his previous post, he maintained an organ studio including undergraduate and graduate students, and also taught church music, music history, and music theory courses.

He is a native of Buffalo, New York. He did his undergraduate degree at Western Connecticut State University, and earned his graduate degrees at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. Dr. Price received a Fulbright Scholarship to Toulouse, France, where he studied “Historical and Modern” performance practices of French Organ Music under the guidance of Michel Bouvard and Jan Willem Jansen. He frequently performs recitals and gives master classes in organ performance. See here for more details.

Suggested donation (at the door): $15 adults, $10 for seniors and students, or pay as able.

~ ~ ~ ~

“O Christmas Tea” returns

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups.

Watch the trailer.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy” brings to life a holiday production that ignites the imagination and uplifts audiences.

For over a decade, British comedy legends James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been flooding auditoriums with joy and laughter in their multi-award winning tea-themed comedies. Renowned for their impeccable timing, flawless physical comedy and movement skills, and endearing chemistry, the duo deliver a night of unbridled hilarity that will leave your cheeks rosy from laughter and your spirits soaring with festive cheer.

As the holiday season approaches, James and Jamesy are set to tour their flagship production “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy,” which has worked its way into the hearts and annual traditions of thousands of theater-goers across North America.

Having last toured the Pacific Northwest in 2021, the duo make its triumphant return at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 , with many other local stops across Washington.

“Theater is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” said Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy character. “ ‘O Christmas Tea’ focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

“We are thrilled to bring friends and family together. Particularly at this time of year, we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” Malkin said. “And for audiences that have already made ‘O Christmas Tea’ part of their traditions, there will be some surprises we look forward to sharing.”

Tickets ($35-$39) are available here. If you can’t make it to the Edmonds show, they have several other local performances available.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.