Art Beat: Festive concerts, theater honors and local highlights

Close out the year with cheer at the Cascadia Art Museum

6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, and 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

Enjoy two opportunities for Music in the Museum this month. First up is a concert by the Mousai Quintet, and the following week, swing into the holidays with the Jazz Pearls.

The Mousai Quintet is a wind quintet in the Eastman School of Music chamber music curriculum, one of America’s most respected music institutions. Cascadia is proud to present Mousai in association with the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle.

It’s become a tradition at the Cascadia Art Museum! Swing into the Holidays with Seattle’s renowned Jazz Pearls, returning with popular holiday tunes from the swing era to the present day, smooth and mellow to hot and swingin’. The Jazz Pearls have been popular throughout the Seattle region for over a decade.

The concerts last about one hour, leaving you time to dine out afterward. Your concert ticket includes admission to all the museum galleries, so come early to see the current exhibits, including this month’s special exhibition: Vintage Christmas Cards by Northwest Artists 1900s to 1990s. A book featuring many of the cards from the collection is available here and in the gift store.

Seating is limited, and these concerts often sell out. Reserve your seats in advance.

$14 for museum members, $20 for non-members

Local theaters nominated for BroadwayWorld Seattle 2024 Regional Awards

Ballyhoo Theatre, the Edmonds Driftwood Players, and the Phoenix Theatre were all nominated in multiple categories for BroadwayWorld Seattle’s 2024 Regional Awards.

Vote by Dec. 31 to support our local community theatres, and congratulations to the nominees.

Support student musicians at the Edmonds-Woodway High School 2024 Holiday Craft Fair

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

The Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music 2024 Holiday Craft Fair returns on Sunday, Dec. 8, bringing festive cheer and unique finds to the community.

This year’s Craft Fair will feature over 65 local vendors offering a stunning array of handmade treasures, including jewelry, quilted goods, pottery, artisanal toffee, indie books and more. To set the holiday mood, EWHS’s talented jazz bands, orchestras and choral ensembles will perform festive music throughout the day.

Don’t miss this cherished annual event – a perfect opportunity to shop local, support student musicians and celebrate the season with friends and family.

For more information, visit here.

Evergreen Ensemble presents its first Christmas concert

7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood;

3 p.m., Sunday, Dec 15, Trinity Parish Church, 609 8th Ave., Seattle

Evergreen Ensemble, under the direction of Edmonds native David Hendrix, is thrilled to present its first-ever Christmas concert. There will be classics by composers like Morten Lauridsen, Jeffrey Van and Bob Chilcott, as well as more recent contributions to the Christmas choral repertoire from brilliant composers like Jessica French, Sarah Quartel, Ola Gjeilo and more.

Evergreen is sharing this concert with the Camerata ensemble from the Seattle Children’s Chorus, who will offer contributions of their own in addition to joining together with the singers from Evergreen Ensemble to close the program.

General admission is $30 and $15 for students; children 10 and under are free. There are reserved seats available for $50. Get your tickets here.

Scratch Distillery featured on HGTV

Snohomish has its own TV real estate consultants turned celebrities, the twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis. Their show is called “Unsellable Houses.” Check out the Season 5 episode “Worst House Gains Big Equity.” The twins came into Scratch to pick out Scratch Spirits products for a mid-century modern bar cart that they were showcasing in a home remodel.

If it’s been too long since you last experienced Scratch Distillery for yourself, book a reservation for their tasting room.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.