Art Beat: Feel the rhythm with The Rumba Kings, folk dance fun and youth symphony

My 9-year-old thinks there is nothing better than a good cheesy joke. The more groan-worthy the joke, the harder she laughs. I have to share some of these Halloween/art-themed ones we stumbled upon.

– What type of art does a Skeleton like? Skull-ptures!

– Why did the vampire flunk his art class? He could only draw blood!

– What is a mummy’s favorite kind of music? Wrap!

– What kind of instrument does the skeleton play? The Trom-bone!

I hope you have a hilarious and happy Halloween.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds Center of the Arts announced a new special engagement event: The Rumba Kings

7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 1

The Rumba Kings is a Seattle-based band known to enchant its audiences with genre-defying talent and charisma. Influenced by diverse musical styles ranging from the Spanish guitar to Mediterranean-inspired instrumental melodies, their music takes listeners on a journey across the world’s most beautiful musical landscapes.

While their name may suggest a focus on rumba, the name is misleading. The Rumba Kings’ repertoire encompasses a myriad of influences, creating a rich and dynamic sound that results in a powerful live performance you will never forget.

At the heart of a Rumba Kings show is the Spanish guitar, which takes center stage alongside a string quartet and various other instruments. While guest vocalists make up a portion of the performance, most of the show is instrumental, appealing to audiences of all ages and demographics.

The band aims to create an international experience, carefully selecting music and performers to resonate with a broad audience. The Rumba Kings prioritize showmanship, infusing their soulful and passionate music with a visually engaging performance. Guitarist George Stevens adds a visual dimension by dancing while playing and connecting with the crowd, enhancing the overall experience for the audience.

Join us at Edmonds Center for the Arts for one night of beautiful, passionate and emotionally impacting live music with this newly designed show featuring the Arcobaleno String Quartet, guest vocalists and a wide variety of sounds.

Get your tickets this Friday, November 1st, at noon. Tickets run between $42 and $72. Get tickets here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club November events

7 – 9 p.m., Wednesdays, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Let your feet wander around the globe with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club. Engage in dances from here, there and everywhere. They do set, couple, line and individual dances. A program of dances follows a short lesson, and there is room for requests.

The club is thrilled to have Jana Rickel, an expert guest teacher, come to teach two exciting Romanian dances on Nov. 6.

Nov. 9 is their monthly Saturday Party. There is no teaching, just dancing. Guests are invited to bring finger foods to share.

Nov. 13 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45 p.m. This month’s lesson will feature the dance MacDonald of Keppoch, a Scottish set.

Bring a partner or find one there.

Tickets are $8. For more information, call 425-610-0303 (leave a message) or visit the club website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for donated art submissions: Celebrate creativity and support our community

Submission deadline: Nov. 13

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the production of a 2025 12-month calendar with all proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH Fund, a grant program for any Edmonds-based business that falls on hard times. These calendars will be available for purchase at the Edmonds Log Cabin Visitor’s Center, and the chamber is reaching out to all artists (amateur and professional) in the Edmonds area to participate in this special project.

The chamber deeply values the time, effort, and creativity each piece of art represents. Their goal is to ensure your work is celebrated and honored. For artists chosen, the chamber would include a QR code to your website with your name on the calendar page displaying your art. Your work will also be mentioned in a press release and social media posts announcing the calendar.

Theme: “Edmonds.” For more information and to submit, visit here. The deadline to submit is Nov. 13. For any questions or additional information, email here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra presents “A Musical Journey – From the Classroom to the Concert Hall” with the Shoreline Middle School Strings

2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle

The Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) has invited string musicians from Kellogg and Einstein Middle Schools in the Shoreline School District to join its annual fall concert. This concert showcases the talent and achievements of the region’s young artists, highlighting the vital role of music education in the schools. The program features a selection of orchestral masterpieces, including works by Wagner, Grieg, Marquez, Brahms and more. Enjoy an afternoon of music and collaboration from the classroom to the concert hall.

Typically, the CYSO youth symphony performs its annual fall concert at Benaroya with professional musicians, the Seattle Symphony or collegiate musicians. CYSO, however, is committed to bolstering the public school music programs. CYSO is one of few youth symphonies that survived the pandemic, and now it is trying to pull up the school music programs further.

Thanks to a generous donation by a charitable arts foundation, CYSO was able to lower the ticket prices to $17 to make the concert accessible to more families. Book your tickets.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.