Art Beat: Fashion show, jazz at Edmonds-Woodway, Community Art Day, ‘Don Quixote’ and Toast of Edmonds

An Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show Benefiting the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Avenue North, Edmonds

Enjoy an Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show with styles from local Edmonds boutiques. Spend an evening with fellow fashion lovers, celebrating Edmonds style and refreshing your wardrobe.

The evening will begin with a fashion show in the ECA lobby hosted by Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles, and Tammy Coffing, stylist at Pear Tree Consignment.

A complimentary glass of champagne will be available upon check-in. After the show, guests will be invited to the stage to view the featured clothes and place orders with merchants. A lavish grazing table, elegantly prepared by the owner of Rose Events, Alexandra Rousu, formerly with Savvy Traveler, will be provided on the stage.

A cash bar will also be available. Guests also receive a discount on purchases made at participating merchants through the weekend. Other surprises await you. The proceeds from this event will benefit the mission and programs of ECA. Order tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Renowned jazz artist Dawn Clement to perform with Edmonds-Woodway High School groups

7:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

The Edmonds-Woodway Music Boosters are thrilled to welcome jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer Dawn Clement to the Edmonds-Woodway stage for a special engagement. The event is open to all ages, and tickets will be available at the door for $15.

Clement will showcase her artistry alongside Michael Glynn on bass and Milo Petersen on drums. The program will also include performances by the award-winning and nationally recognized EWHS jazz ensembles.

With over two decades of experience in the contemporary music scene, Clement has seamlessly blended solo work with collaborations alongside distinguished artists such as Jane Ira Bloom and Ron Miles. Her recording credits include contributions to the Grammy-nominated group säje, and she is also recognized as a member of the acclaimed Esthesis Quartet.

In addition to her accomplishments as a musician, Clement serves as an educator at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she shares her expertise while also participating in numerous jazz festivals and workshops nationwide.

A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts, Clement’s passion for music continues to enrich the vibrant communities of Seattle and Denver, where she seamlessly balances her roles as a parent, composer and local arts supporter.

For more information, visit the concert event page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascadia Art Museum to host free Community Art Day

11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Avenue South, #E, Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum will hold its annual free Community Art Day. Attendees can enjoy a sketch walk, a string quartet, several family-friendly short films, plus ambassador-led tours of current exhibitions, hands-on art-making activities and a scavenger hunt.

Art for All will present a special adaptive and inclusive showcase sponsored by the Foundation for the Edmonds School District will be a highlight. A complete schedule of activities is available on the Cascadia website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Theatre presents “Don Quixote”

May 4-5, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Avenue North, Edmonds

Follow the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion, Sancho Panza, on a heartwarming quest for love, honor, and justice in this fun bravura ballet. Staged after Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky’s production, this classical three-act “Don Quixote” production features sets by award-winning set designer John Iacovelli. Order tickets and watch a trailer for the production here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Toast of Edmonds

3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds

Gather your friends and make your way to the Edmonds Waterfront Center and join in the festivities of the Toast of Edmonds celebration.

Eight incredible restaurants will be serving mini-cocktails and their own unique, delicious small bites.

This is an opportunity to sip and taste some of the best food and cocktails in Edmonds while showing support for the senior meal Community Cafe program at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. This event also involves your votes for the best cocktail.

Cheers to an amazing event with a view that reminds us that we live in an awe-inspiring place; get tickets and learn more about the fun here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.