Art Beat: Exhibitions, auction, symphony, art walk, Battle of the Bands and Taste Edmonds announcements

‘First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington’

April 6 through July 16

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum presents First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington. This exhibition is the first overview of women printmakers of Washington state active in the early to mid-20th century. Beginning with the establishment of the Northwest Printmakers Society in 1929, Seattle became an active center for the creation of original prints. The museum is featuring important figures who created prints in various mediums throughout the state.

Dorothy Dolph Jensen – After importing an etching press from Paris in the 1920s, Jensen became the first woman to produce etchings and intaglio prints in Seattle.

Ebba Rapp – A wide-ranging artist, Rapp was accomplished in ceramic sculpture, painting, printmaking and enameling.

Yvonne Twining Humber – As an artist working for the Federal Art Project in Boston, Humber established a national reputation prior to relocating to Seattle in 1943.

Other prominent artists who created prints in various mediums throughout the state include Z. Vanessa Helder, Elizabeth Colborne, Virna Haffer, Helen Loggie and several others.

Cascadia Art Museum says it is proud to once again offer a groundbreaking exhibition that has never been produced or addressed by any other art or cultural institution in the Northwest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gallery North presents Ben Groff, ‘New Paintings: Continuity and Change’

Artists reception Saturday, April 8, 1-4 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St., Edmonds

For the month of April 2023, Gallery North proudly announces guest artist (and former member) Ben Groff in an exhibit entitled New Paintings: Continuity and Change. Groff has been a well-known painter in oils in the Seattle area for the last five years, specializing in exquisitely rendered mountain landscapes and scenes from his overseas travels. The show’s title suggests certain exciting new developments in Groff’s well-known style, a movement from realism to a more free-flowing expressionistic involvement in the emotion of the scene. “Change is natural to the artist,” says Groff, “and I have felt a need to explore new avenues.” But with change there is always continuity. Old fans will continue to find the same interest in color and light to enhance the spiritual essence of the captured moment. What visitedmonds.com said of Groff’s work several years ago still holds true: “His landscapes seem dipped in the space between reality and gossamer fantasy.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascadia Art Museum spring auction

April 13-16

This online auction is a very special opportunity to purchase rare works of art at amazing prices, with proceeds benefiting Cascadia Art Museum.

Preview and register today. When you visit the auction site you will be able to view a full description of each piece by clicking on the image of the artwork to expand the information.

From the auction item bidding and preview page, click the “Get Started” button to create an account. Once you have an account, you will be able to bid or donate. More information about the bidding process is available once you have created an account. The system requires a credit card to be put on file; that is encrypted and very secure. This platform will allow a Max Bid to be created so that you do not have to recheck your items as often and will notify you by text or email if you have been outbid.

~ ~ ~ ~

Found Objects art class



Thursday, April 13, 5-8 p.m.

Bench and Board

610 Main St., Ste. A, Edmonds

Have you ever been curious about what to do with the sea glass, beautiful rocks, twigs or objects that you find? Come for a fun-filled hands-on workshop with artists Andrea Misiano and Jill Hall to make a beautiful piece of art to take home and learn about composition, design, and ideas for using found objects.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony presents Chamber Music Concert

Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Maple Park Lutheran Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Musicians of the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will present their Chamber Music concert – a series of small instrumental ensembles.

The ensemble concert will feature the Cascade Percussion Ensemble; a string trio of two violins and a cello; a French horn quintet; a quintet featuring a horn, clarinet, bassoon, cello and string bass; a bass clarinet duet; and a flute and piano duet.

Of special note, the Cascade Percussion Ensemble will perform several selections, including a world premier work composed by Cascade Symphony musician Joanne Ho.

Tickets are available online, by calling (425) 275-9595, or at the door. Ticket prices for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for youngsters 12 and younger.

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will complete its 2022-2023 season when it returns to its regular venue, Edmonds Center for the Arts, to perform its Sibelius Violin Concerto concert on Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available on their website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Andrea Woods oil painting exhibition

Reception, Thursday, April 20, 5 -8 p.m.

Bench and Board

610 Main St., Ste. A, Edmonds

Andrea Woods has her art opening on April 20th at Bench and Board Gallery. Woods is a contemporary Pacific Northwest oil painter who paints beautiful landscapes and floral and marine subjects — paintings of mood, atmosphere and emotion. Throughout her life, Woodshas been drawn to nature and making images.

A strong foundation in drawing was her first experiences with teachers and in workshops. It is the basis for all her art works. She continues to learn from and study current, and old master, artists. “We never stop learning, it is a wonderful process and journey,” she says. Although she has worked in many mediums, oil paints are her preferred materials, using the rich colors and varying textures to create places where we would all like to go. Woods enjoys teaching and sharing her work in exhibits. Whether outside in nature or in the meditative solitude of her studio, art is her passion. Her work will be on display through April 30.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art’s in bloom this month at Art Walk Edmonds

Third Thursday Art Walk, April 20, 5-8 p.m.

There is a bumper crop of fresh new art this month in downtown Edmonds. Twenty businesses have new art up this month for you to stroll and see — and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Whether you are in the mood for poetry, art demonstrations, art you can see and art you can touch — there is something for everyone this month.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your springtime stroll.

~ ~ ~ ~

Attention musicians: ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands submission dates

The 2023 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands is coming back to Lake Forest Park! Bands will battle it out to win recording studio time at the world-famous Robert Lang Studios and cash prizes. This unique competition provides these up-and-coming musicians a platform for their music and a unique pathway to build their musical skills and network with industry professionals. The deadline for Band submission is May 1. See more details and requirements here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Taste Edmonds Band and menu announcement

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13

Frances Anderson Center playfield

700 Main St., Edmonds



The first artist announcement for this summer’s Taste Edmonds is, the Northwest’s favorite ’80s new wave tribute band, Nite Wave playing on Friday night.

Chef Shubert Ho of Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group is crafting a special menu for the weekend. With a variety of premier offerings from local chefs and food trucks, you’d better plan to come hungry.

Taste Edmonds will be a weekend of music, food, and fun — with more Edmonds offerings than ever before. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time, so snag those tickets today.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.