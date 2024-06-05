Art Beat: Edmonds Summer Concert Series, Freedom Festival, Pride, and ECA’s 2024-2025 season

Dust off your lawn chairs and enjoy free outdoor local shows this summer

CITY PARK

3-4 p.m. Sundays, City Park, 600 3rd Avenue South, Edmonds

July 7, City Park, Ockham’s Razor

July 14, City Park, Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra

July 21, City Park, The Git Hoan Dancers

July 28, City Park, Seattle Kokon Taiko

Aug. 4, City Park, DownTown Mountain Boys

Aug. 11, City Park, The Highlife Band

Aug. 18 City Park, Criminal Squirrel Orchestra

Aug. 25, *Hickman Park, Ranger and The “Re-Arrangers”

*Aug 25 only: Hickman Park, 23700 104th Avenue West

The lawn in front of the Rotary stage at City Park is a great place to put your lawn chair or blanket so you can sit and enjoy the concert. Pack a picnic and enjoy some music! In case of rain, Sunday concerts are canceled at 2:30 p.m. Program subject to change.

HAZEL MILLER PLAZA

4:30-6 p.m., Tuesdays & Thursdays, Hazel Miller Plaza, 203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

July 9, Pacific Lutheran University Steel Band

July 11, Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers

July 16, Brian James

July 18, Nick Drummond

July 23, Correo Aereo

July 25, Whateverly Brothers

July 30, Bill Derry & The Side Kickers

Aug. 1, Djam Four

Aug. 6, Jake Bergevin Duo

Aug. 8, Stephcynie

Aug. 13, Jean Lenke

Aug. 15, Reid Jamieson & Carolyn Victoria Mill

Aug. 20, Chimacum Creek

Aug. 22, Greenwood Music Collective

Aug. 27, ADEFUA Cultural Education Workshop

The Edmonds Arts Commission presents Edmonds’ Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts. These concerts happen rain or shine, so plan to bring an umbrella or sunscreen accordingly!. Program subject to change.

~ ~ ~ ~

Juneteenth ‘Freedom Festival’ on June 19 at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, June 19, Cedar Valley Community School, 19200 56th Avenue West, Lynnwood

The Juneteenth 2024 in Lynnwood will be held at Cedar Valley Community School and will include a resource and vendor fair, car show, games, HBCU visits, food trucks and live performances from local artists.

Dr. Margaret Towolawi will host the event. Towolawi is a Shoreline-based family physician and the author of Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen: A kids guide to plant-based nutrition.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.

This event is in partnership with the Project Girl Mentoring Program.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate Pride in Edmonds

2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Civic Center Playfields, 598 Edmonds Street, Edmonds

The City of Edmonds invites the public to celebrate Pride Month with a series of free events produced in partnership with multiple local organizations and businesses. The city is hosting a cornerstone day of festivities at Civic Park on June 22 with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food, and retail. Find details about all of the events here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The ECA announces its 2024-2025 season

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is proud to announce its 2024-2025 season, offering an eclectic, entertaining, and inspiring line-up of music, dance, comedy, and storytelling presentations. Join as they celebrate a diverse and dynamic blend of genres, generations and cultures from across the country and around the world.

Revel in the magic of live performance, discover new artists, and share in the powerful crescendos that underscore our shared human experiences. Stay tuned as they reveal an additional line-up of special engagements in the coming weeks and months.

Plus, learn more about ECA’s Subscription Packages. Be first in line for thrilling, enlightening live performances and entertainment that will leave you wanting more.

The season-opening event is Sept. 19 featuring Rebirth Brass Band. Can’t wait until September? Enjoy their 2024 Summer Series kicking off with a performance from The Paperboys on June 26. Tickets for ECA’s summer shows are on sale now.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.