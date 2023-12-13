Art Beat: Edmonds Driftwood Regional Awards, art auction, music at the Museum, Edmonds Library reopening

Please vote for Edmonds Driftwood Players!

EDP’s four most recent mainstage productions have ALL received nominations in multiple categories for BroadwayWorld Seattle’s 2023 Regional Awards.

They are currently tied for:

• 1st Place for Best Play (Murder on the Orient Express)

• 3rd Place for Best Costume Design (Murder on the Orient Express)

• 3rd Place for Favorite Local Theater

Please vote by Dec. 31 and help put EDP over the top; thank you for your continued support of local community theater, and congratulations to the nominees.

Click here to vote!

~ ~ ~ ~

Artist Andy Eccleshall auction for the Edmonds Food Bank

Bids close 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Andy Eccleshall has expanded his studio at Graphite Arts Center. To celebrate and say thank you, he’ll be auctioning “Rathrevor Trail,” 36 x 36 oil on canvas, in aid of the Edmonds Food Bank.

The studio will be open Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m., but people can also email him through either this website or this one to place a bid. The painting is valued at $5,750, but he is starting the bidding at $200. The highest bid at 4 p.m. Saturday gets the painting. All proceeds will go to the Edmonds Food Bank.

~ ~ ~ ~

Music at the Museum, The Jazz Pearls

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Swing into the holidays with Seattle’s renowned Jazz Pearls performing popular holiday tunes from the swing era to the present day, smooth and mellow to hot and swinging.

Enjoy a fun, intimate performance in the main art gallery. Your concert ticket includes admission to the museum galleries, so you can view the exhibits, enjoy an hour of holiday music, and have time to dine out afterward.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Next Chapter Begins — The Edmonds Library Grand Reopening

11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Get your library cards ready. It is time to dive back into a world of joy and discovery as our beloved Edmonds Library gets ready to open its doors. Celebrate at the Grand Opening event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Mark your calendars for a day filled with excitement, laughter and a renewed sense of community.

The unexpected flood may have temporarily dampened our library, but not our spirits. The staff has worked hard to transform setbacks into opportunities. They cannot wait to share the revitalized space.

Thank you to the City of Edmonds for their ongoing partnership to help bring the modernized and restored library to fruition. Sno-Isle Libraries has invested over 2 million dollars into creating an inspiring, welcoming space for our community to enjoy for years to come.

Upon reopening, the Edmonds Library will provide 64 hours of library service over seven days a week.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.