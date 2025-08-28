Art Beat: Collected and curated, drawing lessons and more

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Fourth Annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out

Paint Out: Aug. 30-Sept. 7

Opening Reception & Awards: Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m.

Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S.

Cole Gallery presents the Fourth Annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out, celebrating place, creativity and community through outdoor painting. Artists will paint en plein air in Edmonds, Kingston and across Washington’s inland waters, rivers and coastlines.

Over nine days, artists will set up in marinas, town squares, beaches and forest trails, capturing the region’s natural beauty. More than 85 original works are expected, ranging from small-town scenes to sweeping wilderness vistas.

“We are excited that in addition to our regional artists this year, we will welcome painters from out of state who are traveling here – many for the first time,” said Cole Gallery owner Denise Cole. “This event fosters community among the artists themselves and among art lovers who enjoy seeing Edmonds and the surrounding areas captured as art.”

Quick Paint Challenge | Sept. 13, 9-noon

Artists will have three hours to complete a painting during the Quick Paint Challenge. Finished works will be exhibited immediately with a $250 prize awarded to the winner. All Paint Out paintings will be available for purchase at Cole Gallery.

Show Opening & Awards Gala | Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m.

Cole Gallery will host a public opening and awards reception with more than $2,250 in prizes. Attendees can meet the artists and view the full exhibition.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Night Chapel’ at the Northwest African American Museum

Starting Aug. 29

Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) will host Night Chapel, a traveling sacred structure created by spatial designer and former NFL player Michael Bennett. Crafted entirely from Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Night Chapel reimagines sacred spaces as dynamic, mobile and inclusive forms of public architecture.

Serving as the pilot project for Bennett’s Building Motions initiative, Night Chapel challenges conventional ideas of sacredness by centering mental health, community healing and spatial justice in underserved and climate-threatened neighborhoods. The chapel will host free community programming, including workshops, cultural celebrations, open conversations and quiet reflection.

Designed by Bennett, founder and creative director of Studio Kër and presented in partnership with NAAM. Night Chapel is supported by the Seattle Seahawks, Champions of Change and the Softwood Lumber Board.

A community programming schedule will be released in September.

~ ~ ~ ~

A Decade of Rediscovery: Cascadia Art Museum’s Tenth AnniversaryAug. 27-Nov. 3

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave.

To mark its tenth anniversary, Cascadia Art Museum presents A Decade of Rediscovery: Cascadia Art Museum’s Tenth Anniversary, a landmark exhibition celebrating a decade of exhibitions that have uncovered the lost history of Northwest visual art.

Since opening its doors, Cascadia Art Museum has recovered and presented the Northwest’s overlooked artistic legacy through original exhibitions and scholarly publications that have earned both national and international recognition. This anniversary exhibition features a representative selection of artworks donated or promised to the museum’s permanent collection in honor of this milestone.

Reflecting the depth and diversity of creative expression in the region, the exhibition includes painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics and design objects.

In the Walker Gallery, visitors can explore a visual and narrative journey through the museum’s first decade. This special presentation includes a selection of exhibition posters alongside archival photographs, memorabilia and behind-the-scenes materials that trace the museum’s evolution and impact.

Since its inception, the museum has originated every exhibition in-house, illuminating stories of Northwest art that might otherwise have remained untold.

~ ~ ~ ~

This week in the arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

(Andy Eccleshall. Photo by Nick NgJPG)

‘Into the Light’: New works by Andy Eccleshall

Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave.

SAM Gallery (on the bottom floor of the museum behind the bookstore), open Wed.-Sun.,10-5 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thur., Sep. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Artist’s Reception: Sat., Sep. 6, 2-4 p.m.

Exhibition: Sep. 3-28

SAM Gallery presents Into The Light, a new exhibition featuring evocative landscapes by Edmonds-based artist Andy Eccleshall.

With high details and mastery of traditional oil painting, Eccleshall creates a world of radiant light and dramatic depth. This collection features landscape paintings that capture moments of illumination and natural beauty, inviting us into places that often feel deeply familiar.

~ ~ ~ ~

Skandia First Friday Dance

Fri., Sep. 5, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

$15, $10 for Skandia members

Harry Khamis and Lisa Brooks will teach the hambo, known as the national dance of Sweden. This dance features a special svikt accompanied by music that complements the movement. The group Tinnfelen will provide live music, featuring hardingfeles and other traditional instruments. As one of the larger ensembles, they are sure to fill the hall with rich, resonant sound.

~ ~ ~ ~

Watercolor For Relaxation

Sep. 10, 10:30-noon

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

$45 + $10 supply fee; register here

This class is designed to help you slow down and connect with the calming process of painting. Instructor Missy will share watercolor techniques, painting tips and basic color theory along the way.

A $10 supply fee covers the use of professional watercolor paints, paper and brushes. No watercolor experience is necessary. This class emphasizes mindfulness and process over product.

Questions? Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org

~ ~ ~ ~

Lynnwood Writers Group

Fri., Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Writers of all levels are invited to take time to write, reflect and connect at this community-led creative writing session. The Lynnwood Writers Group will explore writing prompts, discuss different forms of creative expression and provide time for quiet writing.

Participants will also have the opportunity to share their work and offer or receive constructive feedback in a supportive setting.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch sessions

Sep. 19 – Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Sep. 20 – Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. for teens (ages 14-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206

Register here.

Join a 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration.

Open to all skill levels from total beginners to seasoned sketchers. The instructor, Andrew, will provide premium pencils and paper.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Tools: Form and Function’ art exhibition

Ongoing through Oct. 4

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Tools: Form and Function brings together artists who explore the design, symbolism and cultural resonance of everyday tools. The group exhibition invites viewers to reconsider these everyday objects as a medium for creativity and transformation.

~ ~ ~ ~

PNW Craft Arts

Ongoing through Dec. 12

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. SW

Spanning a stunning array of mediums, Pacific Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists highlights the vibrant creativity and diversity of fine craft in the region. Visitors can expect to see works in carved wood, stoneware, Icelandic wool, terracotta, watercolor, crochet fiber, kiln-formed glass, basketry willows, recycled plastic, soldered found tin and more.

* If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Welcome to our new arts writer Nahlline Gouin!

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.