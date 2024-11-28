Art Beat: Celebrate the season with stories, art and theater

Edmonds Bookshop “Simplify the Season: Give Books” event

6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

It’s the season of giving, and the Edmonds Bookshop staff invites you to join them for a festive event where they will share a few of their favorite books. “Simplify the Season: Give Books!” is the theme with featured titles for young and old so you can find something for all your bookish loved ones – and maybe even for yourself.

Winter Wonderland: A celebration of creativity at Gallery North

Reception: 1 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. Show runs from Dec. 3 to 31, Gallery North, 410 Main St., Edmonds

Step into a world where creativity meets holiday cheer in Downtown Edmonds this December as Gallery North presents the much-anticipated holiday show by local artists.

From Dec. 3 to 31, experience the magic of the season as interpreted through the artistic visions of 18 local artists and artisans, members of the longest continually operating artist co-op in the country.

Starry Christmas Night, by Theresa Williams.

This show promises to deck your halls with a collection of artworks across various media. Whether you’re drawn to the vivid brushstrokes of paintings or the intricate craftsmanship of woodcarving, the exhibit offers an array of creations, including bronze medallions, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and more.

The highlight of the exhibition will be the artist reception and meet and greet scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Dive deeper into the enchanting stories behind the artworks as you engage with these talented creators, sharing in their inspirations and techniques. It’s a perfect occasion to discover that special piece to add to your collection or to find unique holiday gifts for loved ones.

Also, ensure you partake in the Downtown Edmonds Third Thursday Artwalk on Dec. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Explore the vibrant community of artists and celebrate the spirit of creativity that thrives in our midst.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. The gallery is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the Gallery North website or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.

RBCC Players present Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical

Tickets are now on sale for the RBCC Players holiday show: Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical. Inspired by the classic tale by Charles Dickens, this updated light musical by Murry J. Rivette will have you laughing as you watch how this modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who are not what you expect.

As the ghosts try to convince Scrooge to give Bob Cratchit a raise, a light over his desk and his own key to the men’s restroom, you see that perhaps Scrooge is not such a bad guy after all.

Charles Dickens (1812-1870) wrote A Christmas Carol in just six weeks, and it has remained his most famous work. After suffering from hardship and poverty as a boy, Dickens sympathized with the plight of the poor and felt strongly that social reform was needed to eradicate social inequity.

The first show starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 N.W. 195th St., Shoreline. The entrance is on the west side of the lower level.