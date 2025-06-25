Art Beat: Celebrate art connections, classical music and creativity

Calling all artists: Arts of the Terrace 45th annual juried art show

Deadline to Enter: Friday, Aug. 15

Exhibition: Sept. 20-27, 2025, Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

You’re an artist, and you’re wondering where to show your work. You want to connect with other artists and get excited about the possibility of getting paid for the time and heart you put into your artwork. This could be your decisive moment.

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is an annual event held at the Mountlake Terrace Library’s event rooms. Over the past 44 years, the show has become one of the best in the region, attracting artists and visitors to Snohomish County from around the Pacific Northwest.

Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photographs, sculpture and artisan works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

The event is sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

For questions, contact Support Services Supervisor Renée Norton at 425-640-3108. Check out MLTarts.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony Orchestra announces 64th season of performances and launches under 50 ticket program

In the heart of downtown Edmonds, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will kick off its 2025/26 Season at the Edmonds Center for the Arts under the direction of Michael Miropolsky.

The season will feature new works alongside beloved classics, including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Respighi’s Roman Festivals, Kabalevsky’s Symphony No. 2, and the Langsam movement from Mahler’s Symphony No. 3.

The season begins with the “Opening Night and Piano Celebration” concert on Oct. 27, featuring rising stars Aaron Jin and Jeffrey Zhao—winners of the prestigious Eastside Piano Competition and Willard Schultz Scholarship—performing two works for piano and orchestra with the CSO.

Continuing a holiday tradition, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will present two identical “Holiday Pops” concerts on Sunday, Dec. 14, and Monday, Dec. 15, in response to overwhelming community demand.

Soprano Kristin Vogel, known for her powerful lyric voice and commanding stage presence, returns to the stage with a program of songs and operatic arias.

The season finale, “From Mozart to Bernstein,” on May 4, 2026 will spotlight the Northwestern Winds, performing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for solo oboe, clarinet, horn, bassoon and orchestra.

Demonstrating its ongoing care for audiences, a new “under 50” age discount ticket plan will be introduced. “The idea behind the CSO Board of Directors’ approval of this measure is to incentivize a younger audience to attend our concerts,” said Cascade Symphony’s Executive Director Edward Benyas. “We look forward to cultivating future audiences for years to come, and we’re excited to offer discounts to patrons under age 50 for the first time.”

Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets in person or by mail at the ECA (410 4th Avenue N, Edmonds, WA 98020) or by phone: 425-275-9595. New season ticket orders may be purchased starting July 1, and online ordering will be available at that time. Single concert tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 1.

For more details, visit www.cascadesymphony.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate! Summer music, libations and food

6-9 p.m. Friday, June 27, Alderwood Mall Terrace, Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting its third annual Celebrate! at the Alderwood Mall Terrace. This free event will host live music featuring The ABBAgraphs, Roemen and the Whereabouts, and Copastetic.

Alongside the music and a festive atmosphere, there will be local food trucks, featuring Tacos Penachos, Smokin’ Dough, GoodBelly, and Kool Kidz Ice Cream. For those 21 and up, there will be a beer and wine garden.

Celebrate summer with live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and fun for the whole family!

Check it out here.

Welcome to our new arts writer, Nahline Gouin!

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.