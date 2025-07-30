Art Beat: Award-winning vocalist, artists’ open studios and picture books

Spotlight: Vocalist Damian McGinty to Perform at Edmonds College

Aug. 8, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Acclaimed Irish vocalist and performer Damian McGinty brings his signature charm and soul-stirring voice to Edmonds College as part of his Summer Nights Tour. The evening promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, storytelling and the heartfelt connection McGinty is known for.

Celebrated for his spellbinding vocals and magnetic stage presence, McGinty has captivated audiences around the world – from his early days with the internationally renowned Celtic Thunder, to his fan-favorite role on Fox’s Glee, and now as a successful solo artist blending Irish folk, pop and country influences.

His performance in Edmonds will include a dynamic mix of new originals, chart-topping hits and crowd favorites from across his 16-year career, creating an immersive musical journey that speaks to audiences of all ages.

“The Pacific Northwest is one of my favorite regions,” says McGinty. “There’s something magical about summer evenings – warm air, good company and great music. I can’t wait to share this night with fans and create memories that will last.”

The Edmonds College show marks the final stop of McGinty’s 2025 Summer Nights Tour, following a 21-city run across North America.

VIP packages are available, including exclusive access to the pre-show soundcheck, and a meet-and-greet with a photo opportunity with McGinty.

Spotlight: Ben Clanton, Author of Narwhal and Jelly, Book Signing

Aug. 17, 2-3 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S.,Edmonds

FREE

Featured books include This Book is Dangerous, a Narwhal and Jelly picture book by Ben Clanton, and Papilio, co-written and illustrated by Ben Clanton, Corey Tabor and Andy Chou Musser.

For each book purchased, Ben Clanton will do an original drawing. Additionally, with the purchase of a copy of Papilio, customers will receive a special zine, while supplies last! More about the author and his amazing books can be found here.

Follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or Facebook, or check the events page on their website to find out more about this and other bookish events!

Spotlight: ArtWorks Artists Open Their Studios

Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.

201 2nd Ave. S.,Edmonds

FREE

ArtWorks Edmonds is throwing open its doors to the public this summer. ArtWorks artists will take part in the August Art Walk Edmonds (AWE). Artists will demonstrate various art mediums, as well as show and sell their artwork. Art Walk Edmonds participants are invited to stop in for refreshments and to meet the artists.

According to ArtWorks Director Melissa Wadsworth, ArtWorks provides a built-in community for artists that need a studio space to improve their skills and to work on various art projects. “One of our goals in participating in AWE is for more people to get a glimpse of the wonderful creative activity that makes ArtWorks such a valuable community asset,” she said.

Participating ArtWorks artists in the August AWE event include award-winning watercolor artist Mary Anderson; recent award-winner Stuart Hitchner, who works in gouache and digital art; acrylic artist Laura Moe; pastel artist Linda Coan; oil and gouache painter June Jackson; oil painter Dawn Ambry; pastel artist Vicki Thompson; oil and gouache painter Anna Lee; rosemaling artist Pat Smaaladen; acrylic abstract artist Kate Jones; pastel painter Lori Hughes and acrylic painter K. Handley.

Artworks Edmonds is a nonprofit community resource and gathering place for artists and other creative groups that need a space to learn, practice, rehearse and network. To learn what is happening, visit the events calendar.

Here’s your checklist of events:

Art Gallery at Lynnwood City Hall

July 14 – Aug. 15 (open during business hours)

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

FREE

Come view Kelly Lyles’ cheeky paintings and Chandra Wu’s improvisational patchwork quilts at the Lynnwood City Hall art gallery.

Last Edmonds Summer Wine Walk for the year!

Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Edmonds downtown businesses

Tickets are $30 (+ fees). While Wine Walk is sold out, some late entry tickets will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Historical Museum check-in tent the day of the event. Sip local wines, shop small, socialize with friends and support Art Walk Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening. Downtown Edmonds businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries.

Sidewalk Chalk Party

Aug. 7, 2-3 p.m.

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

FREE

You’re invited to join a colorful sidewalk chalk party! Help transform the sidewalks outside the library into a collaborative chalk art gallery. Drop in anytime during the event.

While this event is designed with kids and teens in mind, aspiring chalk artists of all ages are warmly welcome!

The event will be outdoors and might be in the sun or rain; participants should prepare accordingly. In the event of inclement weather (excessive rain, smoke, wind, etc.) the event will be canceled.

Contact Marissa at askus@sno-isle.libanswers.com with any questions or call 425-778-2148.

