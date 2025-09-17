Art Beat: Arts all around

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Spotlight: Story Time with Toni Yuly at Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S.

Friday, Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m.

Seattle-area children’s author and artist Toni Yuly is a lifelong early bird who starts the day in her studio listening to other early birds sing outside her window. She lives in a small waterfront home in Bremerton, a short ferry boat ride to Seattle, where she was born.

Toni fell in love with Eastern sensibilities during a year spent in Sendai, Japan at age 17. She earned her BFA in painting from the University of Washington, where she studied with renowned American painter Jacob Lawrence. Now, after many years as a librarian in the King County Library System, Yuly designs, paints and writes full time. Her books include The Pelican Can, Cat Nap, Ollie Feels Fine and her latest, Go, Sloth, Go.

During Story Time, Yuly will read several of her books, followed by a hands-on craft where young attendees can create a sloth to take home.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Gail Larson Retrospective: ’50 Years of Inspiration’

Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Shoreline (parking is next to tennis courts)

Meet the Artist: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Opening: Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gail Larson Retrospective: 50 Years of Inspiration 1975-2025 will feature more than 80 works by award-winning Pacific Northwest artist Gail Larson. Known for her abstract work in watercolor, oil, acrylic and most notably collage, Larson’s artistic journey reflects a jazzy visual harmony.

Larson is a signature member of the National Collage Society and an active member of the Northwest Collage Society. She has received numerous awards and honors over decades of juried shows. Larson studied art at Cornish College of the Arts and draws major inspiration from master watercolorist Carla O’Connor.

Artwork is available for purchase by cash or Venmo

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (post-show Q&A directly following the performance)

Tickets

The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble (pronounced NRI-thyuh-graam), one of the world’s premier Indian classical dance companies, has twice appeared on The New York Times’ “Best Dance of the Year” list. Nrityagram is a living dance village near Bangalore, India, founded in 1990 by Odissi dancer Protima Gauri. Rooted in the traditional guru-shishya (mentor-disciple) tradition, the all-female dancers live and train together in a setting that bridges artistic discipline, mindful living and spiritual connection through the classical Odissi form.

Their newest work KHANKANĀ, The Sound of Dancing Feet, choreographed by artistic director Surupa Sen, features live musical accompaniment. Blending ancient ritual with contemporary artistry, the ensemble transports Odissi’s sculptural movement and poetic storytelling to vivid life.

~ ~ ~ ~

Short Review: Evergreen Ensemble opens season in Lynnwood

The Evergreen Ensemble opened its third season on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Where You Belong, a moving choral repertoire exploring themes of community and connection. Led by artistic director David Hendrix, the ensemble is performed by professional choral artists from the region and guest artists from across the country.

As sunlight filtered through the stained-glass windows of Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, voices rose with warmth and emotion – at times soaring skyward and others a ripple effect toward the audience. Bend, by Kyle Pederson, was particularly moving with a story of resilience.

Then, in surprise, the ensemble offered a glimpse of To the West by contemporary composer Connor Koppin – this was the second time it had been performed worldwide. To the West explores themes of memory and the Pacific Northwest. It was a heartfelt moment, and left many eager to experience the full premiere later this spring.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Art Walk: Every Third Thursday

Sept. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 20th Annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour

This weekend, Sept. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Self-guided and free; digital brochure

Edmonds Art Studio Tour provides a unique opportunity to visit private studios of local artists. This year, 39 artists were selected to showcase their work across various mediums, reflecting the vibrant artistic community of Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

45th Annual Arts of the Terrace

Exhibition: Sept. 20-27

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is an annual event held at the Mountlake Terrace Library’s event rooms. Over the past 44 years, the show has become one of the best in the region, attracting artists and visitors to Snohomish County from around the Pacific Northwest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference

Pre-conference: Saturday, Sept. 27 (Online)

Main Conference: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 3-5

Registration closes: Sept. 22

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St.

Writers of all genres – fiction, nonfiction, poetry – are invited to the 2025 Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference, a beloved Edmonds tradition focused on the craft of writing, plus informational sessions on publishing and marketing. Enjoy an offering of more than 30 sessions, a pop-up bookshop, networking opportunities and insightful roundtable discussions.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gilded Nature Treasures

Sep. 24 & Oct.1, 4:30-7 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

$155 + $25 supply fee; register here

Instructor Tamara Lee will guide students step-by-step in creating their own miniature masterpieces.

In session one, students will paint a simple flower or butterfly in watercolor. In session two, they’ll apply gold leaf to a favorite piece. Along the way, the class will explore fun facts about botanical painting and the history of gilded works on paper.

A $25 supply fee, payable to the instructor on the first night, covers all materials, including watercolor paints, paper, brushes, and gold leaf.

~ ~ ~ ~

Stitch ’n’ Witch

Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

Tickets

Get creative at the museum’s Halloween-themed crochet and knitting night. All skill levels are welcome. As part of the museum’s new Art History: How Edmonds Grew from Mill Town to Creative District exhibition, this festive evening features beginner-friendly patterns like pumpkin coasters and ghoulish granny squares.

A $20 ticket includes tools, yarn, lessons and snacks. Prefer to bring your own project? A donation lets you in on the fun. Costumes optional.

~ ~ ~ ~

Short Preview: a Pacific Northwest Film in the Making

Edmonds stars in Fragile, an ambitious upcoming economic thriller from 17-year-old filmmaker Viktor Bury. The story follows Alex Friedman, a brilliant economist whose radical theories push a small coastal town to financial collapse, triggering international conflict.

Shot in part on Edmonds’ waterfront and ferry, the proof of concept offers a glimpse into Bury’s cinematic vision. Watch here. The filming team is preparing for a full feature shoot in early 2026. Learn more here.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

