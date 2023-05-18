Art Beat: Art Walk, student showcase, author discussion, art preview, Wine Walk tickets — and a congratulations

Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo to serenade art walkers

Thursday, May 18, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

This month’s Art Walk will feature the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo. Art Walk Edmonds supports the arts programs in our schools, and is honored to host. Come listen at Graphite and show your support for these amazing musicians. Plan your route with a printable map and see a list of participating artists and venues here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Student Art Showcase at Mountlake Terrace High School

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School

21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

This weekend, Mountlake Terrace High School hosts its annual Art Walk, Hawks Nest, showcasing student artists. Be sure to head over and support their work.

~ ~ ~ ~

Megan Carle with Alicia Crank: How to Combat Workplace Bullying

Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle: The Wyncote NW Forum

1119 8th Ave. (entrance off Seneca Street) Seattle

Alicia Crank, founder of Edmonds International Women’s Day and executive director of Seattle CityClub, will moderate a discussion with author Megan Carle on her new book, Walk Away To Win. The discussion will take place at Town Hall Seattle on Thursday, May 25. Carle worked at Nike for over 30 years, rising up the ranks to eventually become head of North American Basketball. But she left shortly after attaining her dream job due to a toxic workplace culture that allowed, and left unpunished, workplace bullying.

In her book, Walk Away to Win: A Playbook to Combat Workplace Bullying (McGraw Hill; on sale May 16; hardcover; $26), Carle tells her own story, and those of other real men and women she interviewed for the book. More importantly, she pulls back the curtain to offer a clear description of what workplace bullying is, what it might look like, what targets can and should do to try to combat their bullies, and how colleagues and mentors can help when they see someone at work being treated in this terrible fashion.

“I’m excited to engage in this timely discussion with Megan,” said Crank. “While workplace bullying isn’t new, coming out of the pandemic, there are many reasons why employees are fighting to remain working in remote environments, which includes getting away from toxic workplaces.”

The public is invited to attend the in-person event.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Art Studio Tour preview

Friday-Sunday, June 16-18

Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library

650 Main St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce a preview of some of this year’s tour artists during the Edmonds Arts Festival. Many of the tour artists will be selling their work and setting up demonstrations of their process in the Edmonds Plaza Room above the library.

Over 30 of the artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour will be on hand throughout the weekend to promote their annual fall studio tour. In addition to being available for sales during the festival weekend, their work can also be purchased during the Wednesday evening Celebrate Art Party hosted by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. Find out more about the festival, preview and Edmonds Art Studio Tour at the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website and on the Edmonds Arts Festival website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tickets to the Summer Wine Walks are on sale

Saturdays, July 1 and Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are back! Sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the arts in Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening. Downtown Edmonds businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries.

Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the arts in Edmonds. This is Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help cover administration costs for Art Walk Edmonds, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

Get tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Congratulations to Edmonds author Erica Miner

Erica Miner’s Aria for Murder is one of the 2023 Eric Hoffer Award category finalists in fiction. After their rigorous first round of judging, less than 10% of the nominees become category finalists. Miner said she is ecstatic at this recognition.

“I was so gratified to learn of my finalist status with the Eric Hoffer Book Awards for the first novel in my Opera Mystery series,” she said. “The resulting explosion of congrats and well wishes on my social media, and the added prestige of displaying the gold stickers at my book signings, have spurred me on to pen the next books in the series. Thank you so much for recognizing my work with this honor and for confirming that the opera and mystery worlds can collide in fiction with great success.” See more on the award here.

You can pick up a signed copy of Miner’s book, now displaying a sticker, during her signing at Barnes and Noble at Alderwood Mall on Saturday, June17, noon-4 p.m. Details here.

Miner also will participate with other EPIC Group members at the Edmonds Arts Festival booth on Sunday, June 18, between 2-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center. See more here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.