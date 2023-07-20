Art Beat: Art Walk, ABBA, don’t-miss Shorelake Concerts, ECA tickets, and online arts and crafts classes

Art Walk this month is Hot, Hot, Hot!

Thursday, July 20, 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy sultry summer evenings in Edmonds by checking out all the new art in town.

There will be 20 businesses with new art up this month for you to stroll and see — and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk on July 20 from 5-8 p.m.

There is something for everyone — photography, painting, sketching, group shows — even bespoke cocktail kits (see them at Vie & Vin). Pet lovers will get a special treat with pet portraits at ArtSpot on the evening of Third Thursday. Donations suggested and all proceeds go to PAWS animal shelter.

AWE is also bringing you Artists in Action this month. Artists will be stationed at various outdoor locations along your route so you can see them as they ply their trade. Feel free to ask questions.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your summer stroll!

~ ~ ~ ~

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA

Sunday, July 30, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba. The official International ABBA Fan Club calls them the “best ABBA since ABBA,” which is really all you need to know. But The ABBA Show is also famed for its flashy stage production, complete with costumes, choreography and plenty of audience interaction. They’ve also been known to stay after the show for selfies. Admission ranges between $45 and $150.

~ ~ ~ ~

ShoreLake Arts has four more amazing nights of music

ShoreLake Arts will present four more concerts showcasing a variety of music in parks across Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

Wednesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

20312 15th Ave. N.W., Shoreline

On Wednesday, July 26, the community will enjoy steel drum band The Toucans as they fill Shoreline’s Kruckeberg Botanic Garden with calypso music and other island vibes. Richmond Beach’s Vault 177 has created a special Toucan’s picnic meal which concert goers can order in advance and pick up at the Garden before the show.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5, 6:30 P.M.

Pfingst Animal Acres Park

17435 Brookside Blvd. N.E., Lake Forest Park

During the first week of August, Shorelake Arts’ summer of music continues in Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Aug. 3, 4 and 5 marks the fourth annual Shorelake Battle of the Bands featuring 10 Washington State bands, competing for cash, studio and performance time and equipment prizes. This is a ticketed event and features food trucks and an age 21-plus beer garden hosted by Monka Brewing Company. Advance tickets (sold at a discount) are available online through Eventbrite. Judges selected strong bands for this year’s performance, including: Living with a Bear, The Band Lele, Vanilla Abstract, Tuesday’s Refuge, King Youngblood, Hannah Duckworth, Pilot Seat, Ruby Vision, H!t It, and Batbox.

Join ShoreLake Arts and come together to experience music and support the arts in the community!

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Center for the Arts announces 2023/2024 Season – tickets on sale now!

The Edmonds Center for the Arts 2023/24 season features a diverse, inspiring, and carefully curated collection of music, dance, comedy and theater presentations. Join as they celebrate a dynamic blend of genres and cultures from across the country and around the world, all in the comforts of ECA’s intimate jewel-box theater.

Single tickets on sale now! Or, information on new subscription packages can be found here. As an ECA subscriber, the best seats at the best prices are yours. Choose from Full Season, Rockstar, Storyteller or Build Your Own packages. Subscribers save up to 20% off regular single-ticket prices and enjoy great benefits all season long.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sno-Isle Library + Creativebug present online video classes

Your community library is a place for discovery! Unlock online access to Creativebug, free with your library card. View over a thousand arts and craft classes designed for artists and makers of all levels

Take classes in drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, jewelry, baking and more. Download patterns, templates, instructions, and recipes. Enjoy classes taught by experts at your convenience. Discover more, with new classes added daily.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele